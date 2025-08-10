Breaking news about Dollar Tree's price change in the US: There's a catch

For years, the promise was very simple: at Dollar Tree, everything cost exactly one dollar. It didn't matter which product you chose, the price was unchangeable. That policy was, in fact, the essence of this famous store's name in the United States.

However, that era ended in 2021, when Dollar Tree raised their base prices to $1.25. It was a change that, although it seemed minor, meant a 25% increase during the post-Covid inflation crisis.

Prices rise again at Dollar Tree, but quietly

After the first increase, Dollar Tree began to include higher-priced products, such as $3 and $5 items. Since there were only a few items and generally of better quality, customers accepted it without too many complaints.

Now, the situation is different. The chain is applying another widespread increase, raising many of their items from $1.25 to $1.50. This change, although not officially announced on a large scale, is already becoming apparent in stores.

Shoppers need to watch for a clear sign: red tags on certain products. These stickers indicate that the price of that particular item will soon rise to $1.50, even if it's still marked as $1.25 at that moment.

Dollar Tree's red tag trick you should know

Customers across the United States have reported that Dollar Tree employees are placing red tags over the prices of basic items. Knives, spatulas, cleaning gloves, reading glasses, and other household products are some of those affected.

According to reports from Business Insider, a Dollar Tree employee confirmed that these items with red tags will soon cost $1.50. The stickers are an internal method to prepare for the price transition, although in some cases the new price is already being applied.

Even some TikTok users have shown signs inside stores that clearly explain that any product with a red tag will have the new price of $1.50 in the future. It's a direct sign that consumers should know to avoid surprises at the register.

For those who frequent Dollar Tree for their low prices, this change is significant. What used to be a reliable reference for savings now requires a more careful analysis from their customers. If you come across a product with a red tag, it's advisable to ask an employee if the price has already changed and not assume it's still $1.25.