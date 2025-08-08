This is the huge €10M mansion where Messi enjoys his daily life

Lionel Messi arrived in the United States in 2023 to join Inter Miami. His signing, valued at about $150 million, marked a turning point for MLS. Since then, he has made it clear that his intention is to settle in Florida.

Soon after signing his contract, the Argentine bought a spectacular mansion in Fort Lauderdale. He paid $10.75 million (€9.9 million). The property is located in the exclusive Bay Colony community, a private area with privileged views of the city and the canal.

| Instagram, @antonelaroccuzzo, @leomessi, MLS Compass Florida LLC

The prestigious neighborhood where Messi found his refuge

The neighborhood has 24-hour security and very controlled access. It is an exclusive enclave that only allows entry to residents and authorized visitors. It is an area where businesspeople, celebrities, and people with high purchasing power live.

Among the neighbors, businessman Patrick Bet-David stands out. He has commented on several occasions that, since Messi moved into the community, people's curiosity has increased. Many even approach by boat to try to see the house up close.

Gisele Bündchen also lives nearby, less than 25 mi. (40 km) away. This location, in the heart of South Florida, allows for enjoying warm weather all year round. In addition, it offers the tranquility of a gated area and the appeal of being surrounded by navigable canals.

| MLS Compass Florida LLC

Messi's new life in Florida: a mansion facing the sea and plenty of luxury

The mansion has more than 10,500 sq. ft. (975 m²) of built area. It features ten bedrooms and nine full bathrooms. It also includes a VIP suite for guests.

The main bedroom, which Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo share, occupies about 1,615 sq. ft. (150 m²). It is designed as a true private refuge, with large windows and direct access to the terraces. Natural light floods every room.

The home is equipped with all kinds of luxuries. It has an Italian-designed kitchen, a private gym, and a spa. It also features offices, an entertainment room, and a garage with space for three vehicles.

| Sean Pavone, @esandotech

Outside, the infinity pool blends with the views of the canal. There are two private docks for mooring boats. The terraces surround much of the house and offer different spaces to relax or receive guests.

Bay Colony is known for its discretion. Messi's arrival has partly broken that silence, although the footballer admits that he doesn't go out much. He prefers to spend time with his family and enjoy the privacy his new home offers.

A fortune that keeps growing

This property adds to the footballer's extensive real estate portfolio. Among his homes are an estate near Barcelona and an apartment in Miami. He also owns a penthouse in Sunny Isles Beach and a residence in Rosario, among others.

According to recent estimates, his net worth exceeds €730 million. He is very close to becoming the first billionaire footballer in history. The purchase of this mansion is further proof that his life in Florida is not just a brief interlude.

| Europa Press

With soccer as his driving force and business as his support, Messi has found in Fort Lauderdale a place to combine work and rest. The sea, the climate, and the exclusivity seem to have won him over. Everything suggests that this corner of Florida will be his base for a long time.