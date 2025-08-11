He's broken the locker room, maximum tension at Real Madrid: Florentino is responsible

The arrival of new signings always brings a dose of excitement, but it can also sow internal tensions. At Real Madrid, where competition is fierce, not everyone fits in well with changes. Florentino Pérez, who has been managing these scenarios for years, knows that every move can disrupt the balance in the locker room.

This summer, Florentino Pérez has managed to finalize several signings with a lot of potential for the future, such as Huijsen, Carreras, Franco Mastantuono, and Alexander-Arnold. In theory, the white club is strengthening with top-level talent, but not all players see it as something positive. No one likes to lose their place, and some are already noticing worrying signs.

| Canva

Florentino Pérez imposes his law in the locker room

The president of Real Madrid has made his policy clear with players over 30 years old. One-year contracts and adjusted salaries, with no exceptions, to avoid blockages in the squad or uncomfortable situations. This has happened in the past with heavyweights like Cristiano Ronaldo or Sergio Ramos: they asked for more money and ended up leaving the club.

Florentino Pérez doesn't commit to anyone and always acts with Real Madrid's future in mind. However, his firmness is also shown in the salary pyramid he has created. Even though everyone earns a good amount of money, it's clear that there are certain ranges that must be respected, or at least that seemed to be the case.

The salary of the new signing changes everything

For weeks, the focus of tension has revolved around salaries. Vinícius Júnior, one of the pillars of the team, has asked to earn the same as Mbappé in his next contract renewal. Florentino Pérez, however, has flatly refused to break the salary scale.

However, the salary that Franco Mastantuono will receive when he signs his contract on August 14 is also surprising. The young Argentine, who hasn't debuted yet, will pocket €3.5 million per season. It's a high figure, but it contrasts notably with the €9 million that Álvaro Carreras and Dean Huijsen will receive, or the €16M for Alexander-Arnold.

Real Madrid has made a strong bet on Franco Mastantuono, who was also wanted by PSG, but Florentino Pérez has made it clear who's in charge. On one hand, the president has opened the doors of Bernabéu wide for him despite being a complete unknown. Meanwhile, on the other hand, he has made it clear that he won't give him anything for free: his salary compared to the rest of the signings proves it.