Fabrizio Romano confirms the most unexpected signing: 'Barça have their fourth signing'

The popular Italian journalistFabrizio Romano has once again confirmed a signing for Barça and, this time, he has done so in a completely unexpected way, since no new faces were expected. When everyone had practically considered the summer transfer market closed, Fabrizio Romano appeared to deliver a last-minute update as surprising as it was unexpected for Barcelona fans. According to the popular Italian journalist, who has millions of followers on his social media, Barça has completed their fourth signing of the summer, which will become official soon.

In addition to Marcus Rashford, Joan García, and Roony Bardghji, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Barça has completed another new signing. In this case, we are talking about and referring to the fourth signing of the summer for the Catalan club, which will kick off the official season this coming Saturday at Son Moix against Mallorca. The Catalan entity, which this past Sunday won the Trofeu Joan Gamper against Como, is still working in the transfer market and Fabrizio Romano has revealed another worldwide exclusive.

Fabrizio Romano specializes in the transfer market and, as usual, announces many moves during the summer, also linked to Barça. In fact, the signings for Barça announced by Fabrizio Romano are among those that have the greatest impact: an example of this is the departure of Iñigo Martínez, which caused a great stir. Now, Fabrizio Romano has once again delivered an exclusive linked to Barça, but in the form of a new signing: the Italian journalist assures that Barça has completed their fourth summer signing.

Fabrizio Romano confirms the most unexpected signing: "Barça have the fourth signing"

In addition to the new signings, Fabrizio Romano also confirmed the contract renewal of Jules Koundé, who is expected to sign in the coming days, if nothing goes wrong in Barcelona. Besides this renewal, Fabrizio Romano has made official another signing that will arrive in the next few hours in Catalonia and that will become official sooner rather than later, according to Barcelona sources.

Fabrizio Romano, an Italian journalist, is one of the leading reporters of the famous summer transfer market, which has already started to accelerate with thousands of high-profile transfers. Barça are doing their homework and, apparently, they could keep moving forward in a very good direction, according to Fabrizio Romano.

According to an exclusive from Fabrizio Romano, Barça have completed the hiring of João Amaral, who will become the new head or manager of Barça's scouting under Laporta. "Scouting" consists of monitoring the transfer market and other clubs in order to discover talent to bring in, something that is increasingly important in modern soccer. Barça have decided to bet on João Amaral, especially because it is essential to detect early talent now that the Catalan club's finances are somewhat more unstable than expected.