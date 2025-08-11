Joan García finds out at Gamper, big news: 'He will play for Como 1907, confirmed'

FC Barcelona and Como 1907 faced each other last night at Johan Cruyff Stadium for the Joan Gamper Trophy. The Catalans secured a resounding 5-0 victory, offering their fans a complete show both in attack and defense. The celebration was total in the stands, where fans enjoyed an efficient, solid Barça with an impeccable performance.

The offensive onslaught was one of the main attractions of the night. The goals came smoothly, and the team showed a level of coordination that excites fans ahead of the new season. However, there was also room to appreciate the security in goal, where Joan García delivered a more than convincing debut.

| Europa Press

Joan García, FC Barcelona's starter

The young goalkeeper has arrived in the Barça locker room with the intention of being the starter from day one. Hansi Flick has given him that trust, and Joan García has replied with composure and quick reflexes between the posts. On the bench, as alternatives, will be Szczesny and Ter Stegen, ready to provide experience and quality when needed.

The Polish Szczesny has just renewed his contract, ensuring his continuity in the project. Ter Stegen, after his emotional speech before the match, also seems determined to keep defending the Barça jersey. In short, three goalkeepers for one position, and that's fortunate, as there could be four.

Indeed, the goalkeeper who will no longer compete with Joan García will be Iñaki Peña. The Alicante-born goalkeeper is the fourth option in Flick's plans and needs to leave to get playing time. His destination, barring any surprises, will be precisely Barça's rival in the Gamper: Como 1907.

Iñaki Peña will head to Como 1907

The Gamper Trophy may have been the ideal setting for both boards to meet and advance negotiations. Moreover, the words of Cesc Fàbregas, coach of the Italian team, show that all parties are pleased with the deal. Iñaki Peña seems far from Barça, but far from Como 1907.

Cesc did not hide his interest in Iñaki Peña. "If there's a market opportunity, we'll see, all great players are welcome", he said with a smile. His words suggest that the addition of the Alicante-born player is a very real possibility.

| Europa Press

Everything indicates that the signing will be finalized in a matter of days. Cesc knows that strengthening the goal is a priority and sees Iñaki Peña as a reliable option. At Barça, the departure will leave Joan García with one less competitor in his quest to establish himself as the owner of the goal.

Thus, the Gamper Trophy not only brought goals and good play, but also important moves in sports planning. Joan García celebrates his great debut and, at the same time, receives the news that one of his direct rivals is leaving. A perfect start to the season for him and for a Barça that is starting strong.