Andreu Genestra, King Felipe's chef in Mallorca, speaks clearly: 'The trays...'

Recently, Andreu Genestra's name has been making headlines again in Mallorca after Felipe and Letizia hosted an official reception at Marivent Palace. This hasn't been the first time this Michelin-starred chef has been in charge of preparing a menu for the Royal Household in the Balearic Islands. However, this time, Genestra has decided to speak with complete clarity about his experience and what it has truly meant for him to cook for royalty.

Although most of the attention has focused on the presence of the Royal Family, it has been Andreu who has become the main figure due to his statements. The Mallorcan chef, known for his commitment to zero-mile Mediterranean cuisine, has made it clear that cooking for the royals has been an honor and a major logistical challenge. His passion for local products and the simplicity of his approach have won over not only the royals but also nearly 600 guests who enjoyed the event.

| Europa Press

Genestra recalled in ABC how his relationship with the Royal Household began in 2015, when he was in charge of preparing the reception at La Almudaina Palace. Back then, around 390 people tasted his dishes, which represented a first major challenge. According to his words, what surprised him most was the diversity of the attendees and the demands of the protocol, stating that "the trays never reached the center of the room."

King Felipe personally thanks Andreu Genestra for his work

Beyond logistics, the chef has highlighted the personal connection he has achieved with the Royal Family, especially with Felipe and Letizia. In a private conversation, the monarch asked him about the service conditions and personally thanked him for his work, a gesture that Genestra has greatly appreciated. Meanwhile, the queen was impressed by the way the chef managed to connect with the guests, highlighting the values shared with the local people.

| Instagram, @andreugenestra

At this latest reception, Andreu repeated the formula that has brought him success: a menu featuring seasonal and local products, such as red shrimp or porc negre suckling pig. His philosophy of respecting the land and its flavors has been key to keeping that bond with tradition while also bringing innovation. He stated that each dish was a tribute to Mallorca and its culinary roots, which made the experience unique for all attendees.

The culinary alliance between Andreu Genestra and King Felipe in Mallorca

Although the reception at Marivent was the main event, it is possible that the chef will work for the Royal Household again. The consistency and quality of his work have already made him a benchmark in the gastronomy of official events in Mallorca. Meanwhile, the Royal Family continue their stay on the island, enjoying a warm and family atmosphere while keeping an eye on their future commitments.

Andreu Genestra has not only been the king's chef in Mallorca but also an ambassador of island cuisine. He has spoken clearly about what his work entails, showing honesty and professionalism. His passion for local gastronomy is reflected in every dish, consolidating his prestige and that of the island in Spanish haute cuisine.