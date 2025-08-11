Bombshell at PSG! Luis Enrique wants Barça's black sheep as a substitute

When Kylian Mbappé announced his departure from PSG, many predicted the beginning of a period of decline in Paris. However, Luis Enrique was able to react quickly and build a balanced and competitive squad. Thus, thanks to Luis Enrique, far from falling apart, PSG has achieved what seemed impossible: winning their first Champions League.

Lucho has found the key in every area of the field. He has managed to combine young talent with experience, forming a united and very powerful unit in transitions. This success has not been the result of chance, but of detailed planning and excellent management of the locker room.

Without Mbappé, PSG work better than ever

Luis Enrique has left behind the dependence on individual talent to bet on a solid collective. Players like Joao Neves, Nuno Mendes, Vitinha, or Doué have stepped up under his orders. The Champions League has been the confirmation that the project is on the right track.

But the Asturian doesn't want to stop here. His intention is to keep the team's upward trajectory and ensure that PSG remain among the best in Europe. That's why he is already thinking about key signings to consolidate the future.

The goalkeeper position gets complicated: Donnarumma doesn't want to renew

One of the most urgent problems is the goalkeeper position. Gianluigi Donnarumma's contract ends in 2026 and he refuses to renew, which is causing concern at the club. Nasser Al-Khelaïfi is not willing to lose him for free and is considering selling him this summer.

Amid this uncertainty, Luis Enrique has already found alternatives. Just a few days ago, PSG announced the signing of Lucas Chevalier from Lille. In addition, in recent hours, the rumor has emerged that Ter Stegen could also arrive in Paris.

Ter Stegen, Barça's "black sheep", enters the scene

Ter Stegen is not going through his best moment at Barça. Tensions with the coaching staff and internal decisions have left him in a delicate situation. Everything indicates that he will not be a starter again wearing the culé jersey: the arrival of Joan García proves it.

Luis Enrique knows Ter Stegen well, since they coincided during their time at Barça. He trusts his level and believes he would fit perfectly into the style he has implemented at PSG. In addition, his leadership and experience would be essential to keep aspiring to titles from a secondary role, since it should be remembered that the signing of Lucas Chevalier has already been finalized for days.