Half of America takes note of T-Mobile's latest move: it leaves many speechless

At a time when internet connection is more important than ever, there's an operator that's making headlines across the continent. Its proposal is generating interest both in rural areas and in large cities. We're talking about T-Mobile, which has surprised everyone with a 5G home internet offer that adapts to all kinds of needs.

It's not just because of its coverage, but also due to the highly attractive conditions it offers. If you don't know about it yet, you should pay attention.

T-Mobile has three plans

T-Mobile has launched three home internet plans. They're designed to offer real options to users, depending on how they use the network and the budget they have. From more basic plans to all-inclusive options, the operator has built a clear offer, with no fine print or hidden costs.

| Thinkstock, T-Mobile

One of the main advantages is that prices include taxes (on eligible accounts). The necessary equipment is also included, with no monthly rental fees.

The first plan, 5G Home Internet Rely, costs $40 per month if purchased separately. If the customer already has an eligible mobile line with T-Mobile, the price drops to $35. This plan offers download speeds of up to 1,043 ft./s (318 Mbps) and upload speeds of 184 ft./s (56 Mbps).

For those who need something more, there's the 5G Home Internet Amplified plan. It offers a maximum download speed of 1,362 ft./s (415 Mbps) and an upload speed of 180 ft./s (55 Mbps). Its price is $60 per month, although if you already have a mobile package with the company, the cost drops to $45.

Finally, the most comprehensive is the 5G Home Internet All-Inclusive. It keeps the same speeds as the previous plan but offers a more complete and prioritized service. It costs $70 per month separately, or $55 if combined with a T-Mobile mobile plan.

| Getty Images, DAPA Images

The advantages of getting internet with T-Mobile

Among the most notable advantages of the service, as reported by USA Today, is the wide coverage of its 5G network. It already reaches much of US territory, including rural areas where other providers don't reach.

In addition, there are no long-term contracts or penalties for early cancellation. This means that the user can change plans or cancel the service without worrying about fines or extra charges.

It's also important to mention that, although the plans offer unlimited data, speeds may be reduced if monthly usage exceeds 1.2 TB. Even so, this limit is enough for most households. The only additional cost is a one-time activation fee of $35, applicable at the start of the service.