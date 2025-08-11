Iñigo Martínez, who used to be a center-back for Barça, is now a new player for Al-Nassr and, in fact, he has already made his debut with the Saudi team in the loss against UD Almería. Iñigo Martínez has left an almost indelible mark at Barça: although he has only spent 2 seasons at the club, his commitment and work have been exceptional. At 34 years old, Iñigo Martínez began an adventure in Saudi Arabia, but he doesn't want to do it alone: He wants to bring a Barça star with him, who is highly regarded by Al-Nassr.

The transfer market is still open, so anything can happen at FC Barcelona. This is what Barça sources confirm, who don't rule out that, due to registration issues, there could be more high-profile sales. The departure of Iñigo Martínez was already very painful, but it might not be the only one: Pay attention to what could happen with Pedri and with Gavi, two key pillars in Barcelona.

| Europa Press

Iñigo Martínez is already in the past, but the Basque center-back would be looking to convince a Barça star to sign for Al-Nassr, the club where Cristiano Ronaldo plays. "What is clear is that there's plenty of money," say Barça sources, who recall that Martínez will earn twice what he made at the club: about €30M net. Now Iñigo Martínez is looking to shake up the transfer market by trying to convince a Barça star: Pedri and Gavi don't want it, but anything can happen with 20 days left before the window closes.

Official, Iñigo Martínez wants to take him from Barça: "Pedri and Gavi don't want him..."

The official season is about to start and Flick has asked that his squad not suffer any more departures, since Iñigo Martínez's was already tough and complicated enough. Despite Hansi Flick's request, Joan Laporta knows that, if there's still no "fair play," unexpected departures will have to happen like that of defender Iñigo Martínez. At Barça, they hope it won't be necessary, but Iñigo Martínez has contacted a star in case, if he wants, he wants to go to Arabia.

The new signings haven't been registered yet, so Barça doesn't rule out that Iñigo Martínez will get his way. The Basque center-back, with a recent past at Barça, is looking to convince a Barça star, who would join Al-Nassr to strengthen a team full of stars. It should be remembered that Al-Nassr, Iñigo Martínez's new team, also features Joao Félix, Cristiano Ronaldo, Laporte, and Brozovic.

Iñigo Martínez doesn't say goodbye to a Barça star: "Gavi and Pedri don't want him, but..."

Everything suggests that Barça won't sell any more, but everything could change if registration isn't achieved and if Iñigo Martínez convinces one of his now former teammates. Pedri and Gavi don't want to lose sight of him, because he's one of their best friends at Barça, but anything could happen in these last days of the transfer window. According to reports from Arabia, Iñigo Martínez's Al-Nassr are going all out for Ferran Torres, something Fabrizio Romano has denied, but which Barça sources have officially confirmed.

Barça are receiving countless offers for Ferran Torres, but the Valencian forward wants to stay at Barça and will only leave if a major financial offer arrives. This is precisely what his friend and former teammate Iñigo Martínez has told him, who will double his salary after signing for the Saudi club.