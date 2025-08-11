Official announcement, injury at Madrid, out for several weeks: Dani Ceballos will be the starter

In just eight days, the new Real Madrid will officially get underway. La Liga kicks off this very weekend and the white fans hope that the team has corrected last season's mistakes with Ancelotti. Xabi Alonso's arrival on the bench is a source of excitement and hope for all Madridists.

| E-Noticies, @realmadrid

After their participation in the Club World Cup, the white team will make their La Liga debut next August 19. The opener will be at Santiago Bernabéu against Osasuna. It will be a perfect test to see the new signings in action and start drawing conclusions.

Dani Ceballos set to start

However, the lead-up to the clash has brought negative news in the Merengue locker room. If there were already few midfielders available, now one of them has joined the list of absentees. This will force Dani Ceballos to take on a leading role from the very first official match despite the latest rumors.

The Andalusian midfielder has been linked again with Betis in recent hours. The reason has been Isco's injury, which has reignited rumors of a possible return to the Verdiblanco club. However, despite the rumors about Betis, Dani Ceballos's role as a starter in Real Madrid's league debut seems to be fully assured.

| Europa Press

Eduardo Camavinga won't be available for the league opener

The reason is clear: Eduardo Camavinga has suffered another injury. The Frenchman will be out for several weeks due to an ankle sprain. He still hasn't been able to make his debut under Xabi Alonso.

Eduardo Camavinga's absence will force a change to the initial midfield plan. Everything points to Dani Ceballos taking his place alongside Aurélien Tchouaméni and Federico Valverde. Without a doubt, this is not a desired piece of news, since Xabi was very eager to finally be able to count on Camavinga.

The match against Osasuna will mark Xabi Alonso's first major tactical decision. With Eduardo Camavinga injured, Dani Ceballos's presence in the starting eleven is almost guaranteed. Even so, number 19 knows that his margin for error will be small and that he will have to make the most of every minute.

Camavinga and Dani Ceballos compete for a starting spot

It remains to be seen what will happen when the French midfielder recovers. The competition for a spot in the middle will be intense, and both Eduardo Camavinga and Dani Ceballos will have to earn Xabi Alonso's trust match by match. The demanding schedule will make rotations inevitable.

For now, what does seem certain is that the exit door for Dani Ceballos has closed. Eduardo Camavinga's new injury has completely changed the Andalusian midfielder's situation. From being on the market, he has become a key piece for Real Madrid's league debut.