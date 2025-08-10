Proven: Thousands of Verizon customers confirm it and there won't be any turning back

In recent weeks, one thing has become clear: Verizon users are tired. At first glance, everything seemed normal, but if you dive a little into social media and forums, you'll find a pattern that can't be ignored. A growing number of customers, many with more than a decade of loyalty, are raising their voices with a message that resonates strongly.

"This is over," is being repeated often. No, it's not an exaggeration.

Verizon has recently made a decision that has sparked outrage: removing loyalty discounts. Many have seen this move as a betrayal of those who've been paying for years. Longtime subscribers, who felt valued by this benefit, now feel that the company has turned its back on them.

| Europa Press, X

Verizon receives heavy criticism

On platforms like Reddit, thousands of customers are sharing their experiences. The frustration is clear and widespread.

On top of the removal of discounts, there's another reason for discontent. It's the constant increase in plan prices, even when the service hasn't noticeably improved.

To this, you can add poor customer service, which is increasingly automated and features generic responses managed by AI. This has made many feel ignored.

Other users mention having been with Verizon since its days as Bell Atlantic, which means decades of loyalty. But today, this seems to mean nothing to the company. Many claim that this has been the breaking point after years of tolerating rate hikes and unhelpful responses from technical support.

| Grok

The most alarming thing for Verizon is that these aren't just isolated complaints. The volume of negative comments has increased drastically, and according to recent reports, customer loss is already a real and growing problem. Despite this, the company isn't showing clear signs of reversing course.

Although it has leaked that they're working on a new loyalty program, for many, it's too little, too late. The damage is done and trust is broken.

The customer is left behind

There's even concern among customers about possible changes to the phone unlocking policy. This could make it harder to switch carriers. Currently, Verizon unlocks devices after 60 days (60 días), but they're reportedly trying to extend that period, which has sparked another wave of criticism.

While some still hesitate to switch because of the excellent coverage Verizon offers in rural areas and places far from major cities, others have already made the decision. Thousands have ported their numbers to carriers like T-Mobile or AT&T. They're looking not only for a better financial deal but also to feel heard.