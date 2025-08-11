The unknown town where Alexia Putellas was born: half an hour from Barcelona

Alexia Putellas is one of the best footballers in the world. She captains FC Barcelona and has won the Ballon d'Or twice. Her talent, leadership, and perseverance have made her a role model for players all over the world.

She has won titles with Barça and with the Spanish national team, including the 2023 World Cup. Beyond the trophies, she represents effort, humility, and commitment.

Although her name is heard in stadiums all over the world, Alexia doesn't forget where she comes from. She was born and raised in Mollet del Vallès, the city where she grew up and that now celebrates her with pride.

Mollet del Vallès, the city where Alexia Putellas was born

Mollet del Vallès is in Vallès Oriental, 16 mi. (25 km) from Barcelona. It has about 52,000 inhabitants and an area of just over 4 sq. mi. (10 km²). The Barça captain took her first steps in its streets.

Its history has been documented since the year 993, but its origins are much older. Neolithic and Roman remains confirm this, such as the Menhir de Mollet, a piece almost 16 ft. (5 m) tall found in 2009.

The city preserves treasures such as the Romanesque church of Santa Maria de Gallecs and the Gothic bell tower of Sant Vicenç. There are also modernist buildings like the Abelló Museum, with Catalan art. The Old Market and the former Town Hall complete its heritage.

Mollet blends history and green spaces. Can Mulà Park is a natural lung, and Prat de la Riba Square is its social meeting point. Its festivals, such as the Sant Vicenç Fair or the Fiesta Mayor, fill the streets with color and music.

In addition, it is next to the Gallecs area, a protected natural space of more than 1,700 acres (700 ha). Its fields and paths are a green lung for the region.

It is very well connected by highways and trains. Its proximity to Barcelona makes it an attractive place to live. After its industrial past, it has managed to modernize without losing its identity.

A city that celebrates her achievements

Alexia started playing soccer at age seven at CE Sabadell, on a team for older girls. She spent a lot of time on the bench and had to give a false birth date to be able to compete. At age 10, she participated in a summer camp run by Xavi Hernández and attended two more years.

At age 11, she joined Barça's youth teams, but a restructuring left her out. At 16, she debuted in the First Division with Espanyol, Barça's eternal rival. A year later, she signed for Levante, where she continued to grow.

In 2012, Barça called her and she achieved her goal, after the death of her father, who was her greatest support. Since then, she has added titles, awards, and the affection of the fans. As a child, she went with her father to Camp Nou, memories that still motivate her.

Mollet has paid her important tributes. In 2024, a 1,120 sq. ft. (104 m²) mural painted by local artist Dase and funded by Pepsi was inaugurated. The work has become a symbol of neighborhood pride.

The first headquarters of the Eleven Foundation, promoted by Alexia, will be in Mollet. This project will train young female footballers and promote equality. Although she was offered to have the municipal field named after her, she declined in order to honor pioneering women in sports.

Mollet and Alexia share a deep bond. She carries the name of her city around the world, and Mollet supports her in every triumph.