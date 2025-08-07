Richard Gere, after his controversial move to La Moraleja in Madrid: 'My wife...'

American actor Richard Gere has once again become a protagonist in Spain, this time for his personal life rather than his career. His recent move to the exclusive La Moraleja neighborhood in Madrid has stirred up excitement among neighbors, media, and fans. While promoting his documentary Wisdom and Happiness, the actor has spoken openly about what his new life in our country is like.

Gere has stated that Spain has become his new home, and he has done so with enthusiasm and clarity. During his appearance on the show El Objetivo, hosted by Ana Pastor, he addressed his new Madrid residence without hesitation. Despite the reactions to his move, the actor has explained the reasons that led him to settle in one of the most exclusive neighborhoods in the capital.

| Atresmedia

During the interview, he spoke about the emotional bond he keeps with Galicia, the birthplace of his wife Alejandra. "My wife comes from a very special place in Spain, Galicia," he said with a smile. He described this region as a paradise that reminds him of his childhood and the natural environment in which he grew up.

Richard Gere in La Moraleja: family tranquility and social commitment

La Moraleja, therefore, allows him to have tranquility and privacy without giving up proximity to other parts of the country. Gere has stated that he feels comfortable in Spain and that his family is happy with the decision. Although he has acknowledged that not everything is idyllic, since his command of Spanish is still limited and he needs to improve in that area.

In addition to talking about his family life, the actor has shared details about his social commitment. He has visited the Open Arms ship in the port of Badalona, about which he said he feels deeply proud. "They've saved tens of thousands of people," he stated, making it clear that his humanitarian commitment is now part of his public identity.

Richard Gere and his new life in Spain with his wife

Alejandra Gere has also appeared on the show, showing her more reserved but committed side. She has stated that her life is focused on her children, photography, and the social causes she supports alongside Richard. The couple have presented themselves as being deeply connected both personally and professionally.

| Instagram, @alejandragere

At 74 years old, Richard Gere has made it clear that not only is he still in great shape, but he has found a new stage of life in Spain. Despite the criticism, he remains firm in his decision: to live with his family, support what he considers fair, and keep speaking well of this country. "We're living in Spain and I'd love to work here," he confessed with a mix of excitement and commitment.