AT&T's urgent warning to its rivals: it steps on the gas to America's astonishment

AT&T has just sent a message that's making its rivals in the telecommunications sector tremble. The company has decided to take a firm and swift step in a direction that will change the connectivity landscape in the US. The move, backed by a recent decision from Congress, promises to revolutionize the deployment of fiber in the country.

The well-known telecommunications company has announced that it will speed up its fiber optic expansion plan across the entire nation. This change will be possible thanks to the legislative boost from the new law passed in Congress, known as One Big Beautiful Bill.

This legislation has been presented as one of the most ambitious in terms of technological innovation and infrastructure. AT&T hasn't wasted any time in taking advantage of its potential.

AT&T has a very clear objective

The objective of this law is clear. It aims to encourage private investment, strengthen the technological leadership of the US, and create new economic opportunities. In this context, AT&T has confirmed that thanks to the new legal framework, it will be able to add up to one million more fiber customer locations per year.

This means a significant advance in its fiber network, which will allow for faster, more stable, and more modern connections in many more areas of the country. But that's not all. The law also provides for the creation of a mid-band spectrum network, designed to meet the growing demand for mobile connectivity.

This step is essential for the US to keep its competitiveness against other technological powers. It will also ensure that the country's infrastructure is up to the challenges of the digital future.

AT&T's commitment is not only technical but also strategic. The new tax provisions included in the law will make capital investment easier. They will allow companies like AT&T to accelerate their growth in key areas.

All of this responds to the objectives set by FCC Chairman Brendan Carr. He has advocated for public policies focused on the development of high-speed networks and the recovery of the US's global leadership in wireless technology.

The company has especially thanked the work of political leaders such as John Thune, Ted Cruz, Mike Johnson, and Brett Guthrie. All of them are key figures in the approval of this legislation.

It has also expressed its appreciation to President Donald Trump. His support was decisive in ensuring both the availability of spectrum and the tax incentives needed to accelerate the sector's growth.