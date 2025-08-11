Verified: AT&T was keeping an ace up its sleeve that will change everything in America

In a world where being connected is no longer a luxury but a necessity, major telecommunications companies keep innovating. However, what many didn't know is that AT&T had an important project that they'd kept quiet. Today, that surprise has been revealed, and it promises to transform the way millions of people in America access the network.

Without much fanfare, the company has taken a crucial step toward the future of telecommunications. AT&T, known for operating the largest wireless network in North America, has decided to take their coverage beyond the traditional. With more than 1.85 million sq. mi. (2.99 million km²) covered and a connection that already reaches 99% of the United States population, the company still saw an outstanding challenge.

Specifically, remote and hard-to-reach areas where the signal simply doesn't arrive. To solve this challenge, the operator is betting on satellite technology, and they're doing it alongside AST SpaceMobile. It's a company specialized in this type of advanced solution.

AT&T shows they're going all in

The goal of this alliance is to offer complete connectivity that includes voice, data, and text messages in places where there is no terrestrial infrastructure. Not even access to the power grid. The most impressive thing is that all this will be possible without the need for special equipment.

Users will be able to keep connected using their regular mobile phones. It doesn't matter if they're in the middle of the countryside, in the mountains, or at sea.

A key milestone in this technological evolution took place last July 21. On that day, AT&T and AST SpaceMobile managed to successfully complete the first voice call and the first text message. Directly from a regular mobile phone to a satellite in orbit.

This breakthrough was achieved using AT&T's spectrum and core network. This represents a huge step toward more inclusive, continuous, and resilient connectivity.

Besides the obvious benefit for individual users, this type of satellite communication will also have an essential impact on public safety. AT&T is working to make this solution available through FirstNet, a network designed especially for emergency services. Thanks to this, first responders will be able to keep connected even in areas where there is no traditional coverage.

New stage in the world of telecommunications

This new stage in telecommunications represents a direct response to the growing interest in satellite connectivity. Other operators, such as T-Mobile, are also exploring it. However, the difference with AT&T lies in their ability to seamlessly integrate this technology with their current network.

AT&T's satellite connection not only promises to close the gaps on the coverage map. It also opens the door to new possibilities for daily life, business, and care in critical situations.