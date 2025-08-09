The important message from Antonio Banderas's brother about King Felipe

Javier Domínguez Banderas, Antonio Banderas's brother, has attended the 43rd edition of the Copa del Rey-Mapfre in recent days. The event featured the direct participation of King Felipe VI, who presented the trophies in the Courtyard of Arms at the Royal Palace of Almudaina. Although his team didn't win, Javier wanted to publicly highlight the value of the competition and, especially, the monarch's role in this sporting event.

Javier Banderas's team, Teatro del Soho CaixaBank San Miguel, didn't win this year, but they did take part in one of the Mediterranean's most iconic regattas. This time, Antonio Banderas himself has shown his support on social media, highlighting his team's effort and professionalism. With his words, he has brought visibility to a sports project in which he himself participates as a sponsor.

Among the messages shared, the recognition of King Felipe has drawn particular attention. Javier has referred to his involvement in the event and his closeness to the participating teams. For years, the head of state has competed with the Navy's Aifos, which this year has managed to become the best Spanish boat in its class.

A close relationship between Antonio Banderas's brother and Felipe VI forged at sea

Javier Domínguez Banderas, who keeps a low profile and stays far from the media spotlight, has been participating in regattas for decades. His connection to the sailing world is well known in nautical circles, and his career has led him to cross paths with King Felipe on more than one occasion. "I especially remember a dinner with both crews where the king and queen were present," Javier told Forbes.

For years, Antonio Banderas's brother has been an active member of the Real Club Náutico de Palma, where he is often seen competing or attending as a spectator. His team has carried the name of his brother's stage project, strengthening the connection between them. Although they didn't achieve victory in this edition, both have shown their commitment to the sport and its values.

King Felipe's figure, a role model for Antonio Banderas and his brother

King Felipe's figure has played a significant role throughout the competition. In addition to participating in the races, he has led the awards ceremony and posed with representatives of the winning teams. His presence has been highly valued by the Banderas brothers, who see him as a role model within the regatta.

The competition, which this year ended with a triple Spanish victory, featured representatives from 24 countries. The next edition, number 44, already has its date set: from August 1 to 8, 2026. Meanwhile, both Javier and Antonio Banderas have expressed their intention to remain involved in future editions.

In short, Antonio Banderas's brother's message has highlighted effort and collaboration as keys to sporting success. He has also emphasized the monarchy's essential role in supporting nautical sports. A simple statement, but one full of meaning and commitment.