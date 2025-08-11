Crisis at Women's Barça! Joan Laporta is about to deliver the worst possible news

Women's Barça, one of the club's prides, is going through one of the most difficult moments in its recent history. During the summer break, only bad news has arrived: there haven't been any signings, but there have been several important departures, such as Rolfo, Engen, and Roebuck. The situation is causing nerves and concern at the Ciutat Esportiva, where the atmosphere is tense.

Concern that is not new

The unrest within the club goes back a long way. Last year, there was already talk of a possible "end of an era" for the women's team, but the current reality seems to confirm those suspicions. According to sources consulted by El Periódico, both the coaching staff and the players themselves are expressing their concern about what may come.

The main problem is financial; Women's Barça, previously self-sufficient, is now included in the financial balance along with the men's team and their demands. This has forced tough decisions, such as reducing the wage bill and selling players. However, the effort hasn't been enough to balance the accounts.

| @FCBfemeni

The financial challenge that threatens the team

According to El Periódico, Women's Barça needs nearly one million euros to close the fiscal year in the black. Although the club has already partially met this goal, with departures and salary reductions, more cuts are still needed. The board doesn't rule out more departures in the coming weeks.

This clashes with a worrying reality: the women's squad has less and less room to renew their stars. Nine players' contracts end in 2026, including key figures like Alexia Putellas or Mapi León. The difficulty in offering competitive contracts, compared to other major European teams, could lead to more departures or less favorable renewals.

The youth academy weakens and the future becomes complicated

It's not just the first team that's suffering. The reserve team, which should be the foundation for the future, is losing young players who are seeking better opportunities elsewhere. This summer, standout footballers like Judit Pujols or Ona Baradad have left the club to sign with other teams with more resources.

The club faces the challenge of rebuilding a weakened youth academy, with fewer spots and resources. For now, Barça B depends on the youth and lower categories, putting talent development at risk.

A structure in crisis and difficult decisions

In addition to the crisis, Women's Barça lost key figures like Markel Zubizarreta, the architect of the project. His departure, motivated by interference from the board in sporting decisions, reflects an internal problem that hasn't been solved.

In this context, Joan Laporta and his team have a complicated task ahead. The financial restrictions, the urgency to balance the accounts, and the pressure to keep the level make the coming weeks a key moment.