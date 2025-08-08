Brad Pitt (61) admits what many suspect about his breakup with Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt (61 years old) has spoken publicly about a topic that has been at the center of attention since his breakup with Angelina Jolie. The actor, known both for his talent and personal life, has admitted aspects that many already suspected about the complex relationship he kept with the mother of his children. These statements shed light on a separation process marked by difficulties and conflicts that, until now, could only be sensed.

Since his iconic marriage to Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt has been under the media spotlight, but it was the breakup that caused more headlines and speculation. The couple, nicknamed "Brangelina," was considered one of Hollywood's most powerful unions, and their separation in 2016 surprised many. However, the outcome was neither simple nor friendly, and the consequences have affected not only his personal life but also his public image.

| Europa Press

In an interview given to GQ magazine in 2017, Pitt confessed that he hadn't managed his role as a father well during the separation. "Our divorce hit me hard, I have to be more for my children," he stated. This statement made it clear that the actor felt the need to redeem himself and improve his family bond.

Brad Pitt confesses how he faced his breakup with Angelina Jolie

Additionally, Brad Pitt admitted to having problems with alcohol during that critical period. Although he had quit other substances when he started his family, alcohol was a constant challenge for him. "I really enjoy wine, but I completely ruined it," he acknowledged, revealing the difficulty it posed for his emotional stability.

| Europapress

This testimony provided a new perspective for understanding the complex dynamic between Pitt and Jolie. The couple, who began as a dream marriage and became one of the most publicized breakups, now show a more human and vulnerable side. The image of the "ideal son-in-law" and the "rebel girl" gave way to a reality marked by personal and family difficulties.

After the painful separation, Brad Pitt seeks to rebuild his family bonds

Despite everything, the actor seems determined to find a new balance in his personal life. There is hope that he will manage to overcome his problems and, above all, that he can rebuild his relationship with his children. Although reconciliation will depend on both parties, Brad Pitt has made it clear that it is a goal he sincerely aspires to.

Ultimately, Brad Pitt's confession confirms what many suspected: the breakup with Angelina Jolie was a painful and complicated process that deeply marked his life. Now, the actor faces a new stage trying to heal the wounds and find peace, both with himself and with his family.