Hansi Flick is keeping an eye on him, he's going to be better than Nico Williams: 'All that's needed is for...'

Barça still hasn't finished digesting what happened with Nico Williams. After last summer's failed attempt, this year everything seemed to be aligning for Athletic's winger to finally wear the culé jersey. Even figures like Pedri or Lamine Yamal spoke about his possible arrival as if it were a fact.

For weeks, the media took the signing for granted, and from within the club there was also total optimism. However, fate took an unexpected turn when Nico Williams himself appeared on Athletic's social media to announce his contract renewal until 2035. That image, smiling in the red-and-white jersey, definitively closed the door on his signing for Barça.

| Europa Press

Barça changes plans after Nico Williams's decision

That situation forced Hansi Flick to make a move. The German coach, aware that he needs to strengthen the wings, met with Deco to analyze new options. Just a few weeks later, Marcus Rashford and Roony Bardghji have joined the culé squad.

However, Flick wants more and this is where Dani Rodríguez comes into play, one of the most promising talents from La Masia. The young winger, fast, bold, and with great dribbling ability, made his debut with the first team last season. He started against Valladolid, although an injury abruptly halted his progress just as he was starting to settle in.

Hansi Flick trusts Dani Rodríguez will be better than Nico Williams

A few months ago, Barça renewed Dani Rodríguez until 2027 in a quiet but very significant operation. Since then, Hansi Flick has closely followed his development, convinced that he can become a key piece of the project. In fact, internal sources claim that he considers him more complete than Nico Williams.

Those who have worked with him highlight his ease in finding the net, something Athletic's player still needs to improve. In addition, Dani combines dribbling with tactical intelligence, which makes him an ideal profile for Flick's system. The only unknown is his physical condition, since he hasn't been able to participate in preseason because of that injury.

Hansi Flick has already given clear instructions to the coaching staff to monitor every phase of his recovery. His plan is to gradually integrate him into the first team's dynamics as soon as he's at 100%. In this regard, Flick has made it clear that "all that's needed is to take care of Dani Rodríguez physically" for him to show he's better than Nico Williams.