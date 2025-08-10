Confirmed: this is the chain that's reopening stores in the US after filing for bankruptcy

The retail trade of home goods has gone through one of the most challenging periods in its recent history in the United States. In the past two years, major chains have been forced to close their doors permanently. The combination of changes in consumer habits and strong economic pressure has led numerous companies to file for bankruptcy.

Some iconic brands like Bed Bath & Beyond and Big Lots made headlines after entering liquidation processes. These companies, known for their extensive catalogs and national presence, couldn't stay afloat in the face of declining sales. However, amid this bleak outlook, some companies have begun to show signs of recovery, as is the case with At Home.

| Google Maps

At home reverses course in the United States

Bed Bath & Beyond, after filing for bankruptcy under Chapter 11 in April 2023, liquidated its 360 stores along with the 120 BuyBuy Baby branches. However, Overstock.com acquired the brand in June of that same year and renamed it Beyond Inc., thus marking its return to the market.

Big Lots followed a similar path but with a more troubled outcome. The chain filed for protection under Chapter 11 in September 2024, attempting to sell its assets to Nexus Capital Management. The $760 million deal failed, and the company announced the closure of its 1,392 stores in December 2024. Nevertheless, just a few days later, Gordon Brothers Retail Partners stepped in to transfer part of the assets to other companies. Variety Wholesalers Inc., for example, agreed to buy between 200 and 400 Big Lots stores, keeping the brand alive.

The most recent case is that of At Home, which filed for bankruptcy in June 2025. The chain announced the closure of 26 stores, equivalent to 10% of its national network. However, in an unexpected move, it has begun to reverse some of those closures.

| At Home

These are the stores At Home has decided to save

At Home submitted two notifications to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, removing stores from its liquidation list. On July 15, it took the Princeton, New Jersey, and Wauwatosa, Wisconsin stores off the closure list. Later, on August 1, it did the same with the Dedham, Massachusetts, and Leesburg, Virginia branches.

For now, the company hasn't explained the reasons for this decision, but these stores will no longer be subject to liquidation sales. All of them were initially included in the list of 26 stores to close, a process that affected locations in 40 states. It should be noted that At Home had already closed six stores in the twelve months prior to its bankruptcy filing.

| Google Maps

This strategy of partially reversing closures reflects the complexity of today's market. While some stores are unviable, others could represent opportunities if local supply and demand are managed properly.

In a sector hit by volatility, the reopening of stores scheduled for liquidation could be the key for certain brands to survive. At Home appears to be betting on a flexible approach, adjusting its store network in real time to adapt to circumstances in the United States.