A delight that's driving the US crazy has just arrived at Costco for $17

August always brings a special energy with it. Summer vacations are in full swing, outdoor gatherings multiply, and shopping at big-box stores becomes a tradition for many. Among those visits, Costco holds a privileged place for those seeking quality, variety, and competitive prices.

This month, Costco's shelves are filled with products that not only stand out for being new, but also for being practical and desired. From home items that elevate comfort to another level, to food options ideal for enjoying with family or friends, surprises keep coming. However, there's a new product that has especially caught attention in the United States: a pack of protein snacks.

| Costco

Costco has a new product in its aisles that all its members want to try

One of the products that has attracted the most attention this month is a very healthy snack that has been revealed by the famous Instagram account @costcodeals. With more than 1.5 million followers, this account is known for discovering true treasures at Costco. This time, they've focused on a new "Snack Pack" from the Pure Protein brand.

The pack includes a total of 14 units, with a combination of flavors that promises to win over every palate. You'll find 4 bags of Hickory BBQ Popped Crisps, 4 bags of Sour Cream & Onion Popped Crisps, and 6 bags of Cheddar Cheesy Crackers. Each serving of this product provides between 10 and 12 grams of protein, less than 150 calories, and is completely free of GMOs (genetically modified organisms), trans fats, and soy.

| Google Maps, Costco, en.e-noticies.cat

The Instagram post quickly went viral: "Try this NEW Snack Pack @officialpureprotein now in @costco stores nationwide! Get a box of 14 units today for only $16.99!" they wrote. They also highlighted that it's an ideal option for summer activities like barbecues, beach days, picnics, and quick lunches.

This snack is not only practical and healthy, but it also meets the needs of those looking for alternatives without artificial ingredients. The variety of flavors, protein content, and competitive price make it one of this month's star launches.

Costco refreshes its shelves with products for every taste

August is also a month of major launches in other categories. Furniture and decoration items occupy an important space among the new arrivals. According to buyers' comments, one of the most ingenious and comfortable sofas that has arrived at the store promises to be the favorite for those who want to refresh their living room.

Meanwhile, Costco keeps surprising with its selection of prepared foods, beverages, and gourmet products. Every week, new options are added that elevate the shopping experience, allowing members to discover products that can't be found in other establishments.

The key is to stay alert to updates shared by accounts like @costcodeals. These online communities have become the best source for not missing any offer or new product that arrives on the shelves.