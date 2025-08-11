Neither bed nor sofa: Lidl's most comfortable summer craze has arrived for very little

At Lidl, they know that well-being at home isn't a luxury, but a matter of small, well-chosen gestures. The brand surprises with something that transforms the atmosphere without changing everything. It's a detail that makes a difference without seeking the spotlight.

Lidl has long been committed to items that fit into daily routines as if they'd always been there. This is one of those that elevate comfort without great effort. It's a proposal that adapts to the pace of any home.

A well-being proposal for your home

Lidl keeps on their website an item that blends technology, design, and natural elements without losing functionality. It's an ultrasonic diffuser with aromatherapy and genuine Himalayan salt. It generates a gentle mist through ultrasounds that continuously refreshes the atmosphere.

| Lidl

The warm white LED lighting has three adjustable levels to suit different times of day and night. This light helps create cozy spaces with a serene and harmonious touch. Its silent operation promotes relaxation without noises that break the calm.

The water tank holds 3.4 fl. oz. (100 ml) and offers about seven hours of uninterrupted use. When the level runs out, the system shuts off automatically to ensure safety. This prevents accidents and adds peace of mind when leaving it on.

| Lidl

The box includes a power adapter, a measuring jug, and about 1.1 lbs. (500 g) of Himalayan salt crystals. Its current price on Lidl's website is 19.99 euros with a discount. This item is available exclusively through their online store.

How it fits into your daily routine

This ultrasonic diffuser from Lidl easily integrates into any space in the home and lifestyle. The mist it produces refreshes the air without saturating it with excessive humidity. The Himalayan salt adds a natural touch that enriches the decor and atmosphere.

The adjustable LED light allows you to switch from a dim level for moments of rest to a brighter one for gentle activities. It's a simple way to change the energy of the space. All with silent operation that accompanies without disturbing.

| Lidl

Its compact size of 8.3 × 5.1 × 5.1 in. (21 × 13 × 13 cm) makes it easy to place in bedrooms, living rooms, or work areas. The 4.9 ft. (1.5 m) cable offers freedom to find the ideal location. Its design matches modern, rustic, or minimalist decor.

Because of its balance between price and features, it's a practical option for those seeking well-being without major changes. Lidl's diffuser with aromatherapy and Himalayan salt is a well-established product. Designed to last, it provides a constant improvement to the home environment.

Prices and offers updated on 08/10/2025. They may be modified or canceled, and E-Notícies isn't responsible for possible changes