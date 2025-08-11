Outrageous, Javier Tebas sinks Real Madrid: 'Thanks to Barça he'll fulfill his dream'

Javier Tebas, as president of LaLiga, is at the center of almost every action that affects national soccer. The regulations he has imposed on clubs regarding Fair Play have caused many headaches, but they've also brought a certain stability. Whether people like it or not, nobody can deny that Tebas is making moves to at least try to improve the health of soccer in Spain.

However, Javier Tebas's role goes far beyond that of a simple manager. He's always involved in all kinds of controversies, something that has forced him to publicly face Real Madrid on several occasions. In recent hours, Tebas has carried out an operation that could end up breaking relations with Florentino Pérez.

Javier Tebas fulfills his dream at the expense of Real Madrid

With the intention of expanding LaLiga in the international market, Javier Tebas's great desire is to take a match from the national competition to the United States. He already tried last season, when Barça and Girona almost ended up playing in Miami. Back then, the plan didn't succeed, but now everything has changed radically.

It turns out that, barring a major surprise, the Villarreal-Barça match on matchday 17 of LaLiga will be played during the weekend of December 20 and 21 in Miami. That's what Javier Tebas has in mind, although he still needs to receive authorization from RFEF. If nothing goes wrong, Tebas will receive confirmation in the coming weeks, but Real Madrid hasn't had the last word.

Real Madrid already opposed the project in 2018

For Real Madrid, having the Villarreal-Barça match played in Miami is a considerable blow given the circumstances. To begin with, the Catalan club will pocket an extra sum of money that would directly help solve their financial problems. Javier Tebas, aware of this, will try to get RFEF's approval as soon as possible.

In addition, having the Villarreal-Barça match played in Miami is a very significant competitive disadvantage for Real Madrid. Yes, because visiting La Cerámica is never a pleasant experience, but Javier Tebas hasn't taken that detail into account. He believes both fan bases will be on equal footing in their trip to the United States, when in reality the local crowd will, logically, support FC Barcelona.

Given this situation, Real Madrid aren't ruling out filing a formal complaint to try to prevent such a decision. For Javier Tebas, who's been trying for years, seeing a LaLiga match in Miami could be a dream come true. For Barça, it's a good injection of money and a way to avoid playing at La Cerámica.