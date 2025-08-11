U-turn at T-Mobile: Americans didn't expect this madness

T-Mobile has done it again. When many thought they'd seen it all, the company has surprised with an unexpected move.

At a time when competition to offer the best internet is fierce, T-Mobile has decided not only to improve their services. They've also done it decisively. The best part: without this meaning any extra cost for their customers.

T-Mobile makes a strong bet on home internet

At the end of last year, T-Mobile launched a new range of internet plans for homes and small businesses. This was another step forward in their strategy to offer fast, simple, and affordable connections. Through their Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) technology, they're taking advantage of their network's extra capacity to compete directly with traditional cable services.

The new plans, Rely, Amplified, and All-In, replace the previous Home Internet and Home Internet Plus. They're doing so by improving both speeds and benefits, without increasing prices. In fact, these plans keep similar rates, which makes them a very attractive option for those looking for good internet without overpaying.

One of the strengths of this new T-Mobile proposal is that all plans include a five-year price guarantee. This means that users will be able to enjoy a stable, fast, and modern connection without worrying about unexpected increases.

Prices start at $50 per month. There's the option to reduce them to just $35 per month if you have a voice line and activate automatic payment. In a market where costs tend to rise year after year, this stability is very well received by customers.

Differences between T-Mobile's plans

The Rely plan is the most affordable, ideal for users who don't need high speeds but want a reliable connection. Meanwhile, Amplified and All-In offer more power, 24-hour technical support, and advanced cybersecurity features.

Previously, 24/7 support was only included in the All-In plan. Now T-Mobile has also extended it to the Amplified plan, at no additional cost. This means that more customers will be able to get help at any time of day.

Protection has also improved. The plans for small businesses now include cybersecurity tools that block malicious websites. They alert about suspicious activities and protect all devices connected to the network.

The best part: everything can be managed from T-Mobile's official app, which makes service control convenient and accessible.

A promising future

T-Mobile's goal is clear: reach 12 million FWA internet users by 2028. It's already the fifth largest internet service provider in the United States, and their bet on 5G as the basis for home connections is gaining strength. Especially in areas where traditional options don't deliver or are simply too expensive.

During their second quarter earnings presentation, the company stated that user satisfaction with their 5G internet is excellent. Many say they're pleasantly surprised by the service's performance.