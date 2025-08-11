Lidl's star appliance of the summer just arrived: it's unbelievable

Lidl brings something back to the table that stirs up summer in an unexpected and refreshing way. It's not fashion, it's not food, but it has the power to change the way you spend the hottest days. In an instant, the heat becomes a faint memory that fades into the background.

In Lidl's catalog, few things spark as much curiosity as this quiet and effective proposal. It doesn't make media noise, but it transforms ordinary moments into more comfortable experiences. It's the subtle move that rewrites your relationship with the heat before you even notice.

A cold, practical, and hassle-free alternative

On hot days, nobody wants complications to keep drinks cool. This compact alternative takes care of making ice instantly without relying on the freezer. It's an option that turns any moment into a more comfortable and refreshing experience.

| Lidl

The electric alternative produces ice cubes in just a few minutes, right when you need them. Its use is so simple that anyone can operate it without lengthy manuals or complicated steps. It's designed to fit naturally into your consumption routine without technical demands.

It doesn't require installation, you just need to fill it with water and plug it in. This eliminates complications and leaves more free time for what matters, like enjoying the day. It also avoids relying on traditional ice trays that take a long time to chill.

| Lidl

It offers a remarkable daily output, able to meet any ice need at gatherings or in daily life. The internal tank stores enough ready-to-use ice without waiting. It thus becomes a practical and efficient solution for those who value simplicity and speed.

Specifications and price that matter

Lidl's machine combines efficiency and convenience with a power of 105 W and a supply of 240 V. It has an intuitive control panel that makes use easy without unnecessary complications. Its compact dimensions (approximately 9.5 × 14.1 × 12.9 in.[24.2 × 35.8 × 32.8 cm]) and medium weight (19 lbs.[8.6 kg]) make it easy to place on any countertop.

It features a 2.3 qt.[2.2 L]water tank that allows you to make several batches of ice before needing a refill. In addition, the internal storage of 1.5 lbs.[0.7 kg]ensures there's always ice available without relying on the freezer. It provides ice cubes in just 6 to 13 minutes, ideal for cooling drinks in any situation.

| Lidl

The machine can produce up to 33 lbs.[15 kg]of ice per day, enough for homes or frequent gatherings. It doesn't require a fixed water installation and its control panel makes daily operation easy. All this makes it a functional and accessible option for those who value practicality and taste.

Its current price is 134.99 euros with an attractive 41% discount off its previous price. This reduction makes it especially competitive compared to similar alternatives on the market. Having fresh ice on hand without spending too much is a smart investment for daily and summer consumption.

Prices and offers updated on 08/11/2025. They may be subject to changes or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes