Urgent Statement from Fernando Alonso, the King of Formula 1: 'I'm Very...'

Fernando Alonso has sent a clear message about his future in Formula 1. The Aston Martin driver, at 43 years old, has made clear what his priorities are. His determination to continue competing at the highest level remains intact.

"I'm very, very focused on Formula 1 now," states the two-time world champion. During a public event with a sponsor, he spoke about his immediate future. His main goal is to achieve his third world title.

"This is my first and only priority at the moment," Alonso emphasizes. He assured that his focus is completely on the competition. However, he also mentioned that he will consider other challenges later on.

The Asturian acknowledges that, once his Formula 1 career ends, he has other challenges in mind. "When I'm 45 or 46 years old, we'll see how I am," he explains. Among his future aspirations is his desire to compete in the Dakar Rally.

"If I can win the Dakar, it will be enormously gratifying for me," Alonso notes. Achieving it would make him an even more complete driver. He has already triumphed in Formula 1, endurance racing, and competitions like Le Mans and Daytona.

Fernando Alonso's Statement

Alonso's message hints at his commitment to Aston Martin. If the British team doesn't provide him with a competitive car, his stay could be affected. The Spaniard needs a car capable of fighting for victories and titles.

During the 2025 Formula 1 preseason tests, Alonso confirmed his continuity with Aston Martin. He participated in the first session at the Bahrain circuit. There, he demonstrated that he still has a competitive pace.

In the morning session, Alonso finished 0.446 seconds off the best time. Andrea Kimi Antonelli, from Mercedes, set the fastest lap with 1:31.428. Behind were drivers like Liam Lawson, Alexander Albon, and Yuki Tsunoda.

While preseason times are not always indicative of real performance, Alonso continues to demonstrate his talent. His hunger for victory remains intact. The 2025 season will be key for his future in Formula 1.