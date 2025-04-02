Urgent Statement from Ana Obregón about the True Paternity of Her Granddaughter Anita

After the latest information that has come to light questioning the paternity of her granddaughter Anita, Ana Obregón has put her foot down. The businesswoman has issued a statement clarifying, once and for all, this delicate family matter.

This Tuesday, April 1, during the latest broadcast of TardeAR, Luis Pliego expressed his doubts about whether Aless Lequio is really the biological father of the little girl.

As reported by the magazine Lecturas, "according to Spanish law, it is impossible for her to be his daughter." Furthermore, according to its director, Ana Obregón's son would have had to sign an authorization to transfer the donation to the United States. A complicated process that requires the supervision of the Ministry of Health.

"A clinic can't move that type of genetic material and transfer it without a written request from the deceased person, and before a notary. His mother can't dispose of it," Pliego asserted afterward.

| Mediaset

Words that, as expected, have provoked the immediate reaction of Ana Obregón. Through a new and forceful statement, the biologist has spoken loudly and clearly about the true paternity of her granddaughter Anita.

Ana Obregón Issues a Statement to Deny Everything Said About Anita's Paternity

Hours after this unexpected information was echoed, the magazine ¡Hola! contacted Ana Obregón to find out her reaction to this situation. A moment that the socialite took advantage of to respond in a forceful way to all those speculations.

| Redes sociales

First of all, the businesswoman wanted to make it very clear that she was very "amazed by the amount of nonsense I have to endure." "Second, the first and most obvious biological proof is that Anita is identical to her father. An exact replica," she added afterward.

Finally, Ana Obregón has stated that she feels indignant with everything that has been said in the last few hours: "This damages my intelligence, as a biology graduate."

"Because the first thing I did with Anita after leaving the hospital was a DNA test, because I also wanted to be at ease," Ana clarified. This way, the businesswoman has hinted that she has in her possession the evidence that proves Aless is Anita's biological father.

Moreover, and if that were not enough, Ana Obregón has announced that she reserves "legal actions for the falsehood of this information." Everything indicates that this well-known actress and television presenter will not allow anything or anyone to take away the happiness she has found with her beloved granddaughter.