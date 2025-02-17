Unexpected Words from Diego Matamoros, Son of Kiko Matamoros: 'Life Isn't…'

Diego Matamoros returns to Instagram to share some unexpected words related to his failed love story with Marta Riumbau. Through the stories on that social network, Kiko Matamoros's son has made one thing very clear: "Life isn't perfect".

It was in 2022 when both content creators began their romantic relationship discreetly. However, after several months of rumors, in March 2024 they confirmed that they had decided to definitively part ways.

| Europa Press

Since then, both Diego Matamoros and Marta Riumbau have become the center of attention. All due to the confusing and controversial decisions they have made.

After making their breakup official, Kiko Matamoros's son publicly stated that he would continue living in the luxurious chalet that his ex-partner owns on the outskirts of Madrid. Additionally, shortly after the separation, the influencer surprised everyone by announcing that she would be a single mother and that she was expecting a girl.

During all these months, we have seen Diego Matamoros join Marta Riumbau to all her gynecological check-ups, a detail that fueled rumors about their possible reconciliation.

| Mediaset

However, after receiving several criticisms, Kiko Matamoros's son announced that he would leave Marta's house and move into an apartment in Madrid.

Now, Diego Matamoros has revealed through the stories on his Instagram profile the current state of his relationship with the influencer. At this moment, he has stated that "life isn't always perfect".

Diego Matamoros Speaks Unexpected Words About His Breakup With Marta Riumbau

Just a few hours ago, Diego Matamoros went to the stories on his Instagram profile to interact with his more than 409,000 followers. To do this, he shared a question box with them.

As expected, some internet users took the opportunity to learn a little more about the life of Kiko Matamoros's son. However, the comment that caught the most attention was related to his breakup with Marta Riumbau.

| Instagram, @diegomatflo

"I hope I'm not being intrusive... Why didn't you continue your relationship with Marta? From the outside, you both looked unbelievable," a user asked Diego Matamoros.

Although it's a topic he wants to close, the content creator had no problem clearing up all the doubts that still remain about his story with the influencer.

"I hope to close this topic now since I don't want to talk about it anymore. I think we've both taken different paths and we're happy with that," Kiko Matamoros's son began explaining.

As Diego Matamoros confirmed, "we had different ways of seeing life and the relationship itself". "But we've always loved each other with respect and are connected by many things, including our wonderful Amarok[their dog]," he added.

Finally, Kiko Matamoros's son made it clear that "you don't always have to end badly with the person you love" and that "life isn't always perfect and relationships even less so".