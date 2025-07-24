Bombshell! Barça want to repeat the Figo move with a top signing from Real Madrid

More than two decades ago, Spanish soccer experienced the most tense and memorable episode in its history. Figo, then a star at FC Barcelona, decided to swap Camp Nou for Santiago Bernabéu. That transfer meant a betrayal for the Culers and a moral victory for Madridism.

Figo's signing for Real Madrid not only altered the sporting balance between both clubs, but also ignited the rivalry. It was a move that left deep wounds and, to this day, it remains a topic of debate among both fan bases. Since then, no player has made a direct switch between the two giants of Spain.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

However, times might be changing. More than 20 years after that betrayal, Barça could be planning a very similar move, but this time it would be in the opposite direction: from Real Madrid to FC Barcelona.

bomb! Barça want to repeat Figo's move with a top signing from Real Madrid

According to Brazilian outlet UOL Esporte, the Catalan club has set their sights on Rodrygo. The Brazilian winger from Real Madrid is one of the most sought-after talents in the white squad, but his future at Bernabéu is uncertain. His performance has dropped, which has reduced his prominence, and Barça want to take advantage of the situation.

FC Barcelona emissaries have reportedly already contacted the player's camp to gauge his availability. For now, there haven't been any formal meetings or concrete offers, but the mere approach has already caused quite a stir. The interest has deeply upset a large part of the white fan base.

Rodrygo must make a decision that will define his career

Rodrygo is a profile that would fit perfectly in Barça's play style. He has dribbling, speed, and vision, qualities highly valued by Hansi Flick. In addition, his good relationship with players like Raphinha could make it easier for him to integrate into the Culer locker room.

In Real Madrid, meanwhile, the situation is delicate. Although his departure hasn't been discussed publicly, the truth is that the Brazilian has lost prominence. Rumors about his future keep growing and Barça's interest makes everything more complicated.

If this move were to go through, it would be one of the biggest bombs in recent years. Not only for sporting reasons, but also for its symbolic and emotional impact. Rodrygo wearing Barça's jersey would be the new "Figo case," but with the roles reversed.

For now, everything is at an early stage. If the interest turns into an offer, Spanish soccer will experience another earthquake. El Clásico, once again, would be filled with unforgettable drama.