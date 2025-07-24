Real Madrid keeps working in the summer transfer market and one of their goals is for Kylian Mbappé, the great French star, to feel more supported than ever. To achieve this, Florentino Pérez is already finalizing the signing of a French star who would arrive at Madrid after rejecting Pep Guardiola's offer. Real Madrid, concerned about Barça's great transfer market, will take a step forward and will prioritize the comfort of Kylian Mbappé, who endorses Madrid's latest signing.

As several media outlets have already reported, Real Madrid is working on signing a center-back, since Xabi Alonso still doesn't see things clearly. Madrid's coach is happy with his squad, but he feels that the defense needs to step up and he wants to achieve this with the help of Kylian Mbappé, the white star. "This must be Kylian Mbappé's year," sources from Real Madrid say, who expect the Frenchman, now wearing the number "10" jersey, to improve his performance and leadership on the field.

Kylian Mbappé will not only be important on the field, but also in the offices, where he already endorses Real Madrid's latest major signing. Kylian Mbappé has managed to make one of his friends in the world of soccer forget about Pep Guardiola and, as a result, accept Madrid's offer, which is much lower financially. Xabi Alonso and Florentino Pérez are already smiling: they win the battle against Pep Guardiola and all thanks to Kylian Mbappé, who will soon wear the number "10" on Madrid's jersey.

Official, leaves Pep Guardiola hanging to go to Madrid: Kylian Mbappé endorses the signing

Real Madrid's transfer market is going well, but Florentino Pérez and Xabi Alonso want it to be even better thanks to Kylian Mbappé's help. The French forward, who must lead Real Madrid this year, is endorsing a new signing for the white team, which would beat Catalan Pep Guardiola. Everything is very advanced and, if nothing goes wrong, it could be official in the coming days: Kylian Mbappé ensures that Xabi Alonso will have a new center-back at Madrid.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola knows that Madrid has beaten him and, as expected, Frenchman Mbappé has played a key role in the operation. The transfer market is on fire, but it will get even hotter once Madrid completes a top signing thanks to Kylian Mbappé's work: Madrid agent to the rescue.

If nothing goes wrong, Real Madrid is about to seal the signing of William Saliba, Arsenal's center-back who dreams of playing with Kylian Mbappé. Saliba has a contract until 2027 with Arsenal and doesn't want to renew, so he will leave the London club this summer for sure. Pep Guardiola also wanted him, but the defender prefers to join Madrid, where he would meet his compatriot Kylian Mbappé: the signing is very hot and could happen for €45M.