Tomorrow, the device handymen love the most arrives at Lidl: it knocks Leroy Merlin out

Lidl is back at it with one of those offerings that never go unnoticed among DIY enthusiasts. It's not big or complicated, but it promises to find a place in many homes. Lidl knows very well which tools succeed when they combine usefulness, simplicity, and a good price.

This week, Lidl pulls out of its sleeve a basic tool designed for those who do a bit of everything at home. With good design, a compact format, and practical functions, it's hard to find fault with it. Lidl not only keeps an eye on your wallet, but also focuses on comfort and results.

A useful, affordable, and very easy-to-use tool arrives at Lidl

Sometimes you don't need to have a workshop at home to know how helpful it is to have a versatile tool. When the time comes to fix or assemble something, everything helps. That's why Lidl has prepared an offer for tomorrow that many will appreciate, especially those who prefer simple solutions without complications.

| Lidl

This is a compact, powerful electric tool designed for the most common everyday repairs. It's intended to make both furniture assembly and drilling easier for you. The best part is that it's ready to use from the very first minute without the need to buy anything extra.

Among its features, its two speeds stand out, which allow you to adapt it to tasks of different intensity effortlessly. In addition, the 300 W motor (300 W) guarantees more than enough performance. All this comes in a format that hardly takes up any space and is very intuitive to use, even for those who have no experience.

| Lidl

Another important detail is the quick change between functions, something that is usually cumbersome in other more basic models. Here, the removable chuck makes switching from screwing to drilling very fast. The automatic spindle lock system means changing the bit or drill doesn't require extra tools.

Lidl's screwdriver costs less than 20 euros and is very complete

This Lidl screwdriver also has a price well below what we usually see on the market. Tomorrow it will be available in physical stores for just 19.99 euros. This figure makes it worth having even if it's just for occasional small repairs.

It comes with everything you need to start using it instantly, without having to go back to the checkout. The set includes two 1 in. (25 mm) screwdriver bits and a 0.24 in. (6 mm) diameter drill bit. These accessories cover most basic DIY needs at home.

| Lidl

As for power, it has a torque of 15 lb-ft (20 Nm) in first gear and up to 29 lb-ft (40 Nm) in the second. This makes it effective for both lighter tasks and those that require more force. Its variable speed allows you to work precisely without damaging materials.

Finally, its non-slip handle with Softgrip finish provides stability and comfort during use. This is key to avoiding mistakes and reducing fatigue during prolonged tasks. If you were thinking about buying a multi-purpose tool, Lidl makes it easy for you with this affordable and functional option.

Prices and offers updated on 07/22/2025. They may be modified or canceled, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes