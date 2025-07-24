Everything changes for Eric García after Luis Enrique's decision: PSG offers €120M

Eric García has become an exemplary player: with his hard work, effort, and perseverance, he is the living example that anything can be achieved. Last summer, he returned to Camp Nou after his successful loan at Girona without having a guaranteed spot. Hansi Flick only considered the Martorell defender as a center-back, but in that position, there is a lot of competition.

During the first months of competition, Eric García's participation was minimal and, as a result, rumors spread about his possible departure in the winter transfer window. However, everything changed starting in January: Eric began to play as a defensive midfielder in emergency situations and ended up being Flick's utility man. He has been able to adapt to the heart of the defense and the midfield. In addition, he has also played as a full-back with great success.

Eric García became the perfect replacement for Jules Koundé in the final stretch of the season. The Frenchman suffered muscle setbacks and Eric performed perfectly when the team needed him. His performance was so good that Hansi Flick has labeled him as untouchable, something he could become if PSG carries out their master plan.

Eric García discovers Luis Enrique's plans: PSG are coming with €120 million

Luis Enrique has a clear goal after winning the Champions League: to keep strengthening the Parisian locker room. The Asturian coach has a very complete squad, but he believes there is still room for improvement. His ambition hasn't run out. To shore up the defense, he has thought of Jules Koundé.

The French international stood out last season, playing almost everything at a very high level, which has caught PSG's attention. Luis Enrique wants to have his services, since they consider Jules Koundé one of the best defenders in the world. To achieve this, they are willing to offer more than €100 million.

Jules Koundé stays, Eric García and Luis Enrique already know it

Despite the huge offer from the Parisian club, and barring a major surprise, the Frenchman is not for sale. The trust in Jules Koundé is absolute from Barça's sporting management. In fact, if the Catalan club is thinking about anything, it's his contract renewal.

Eric García has already accepted that, despite Luis Enrique's intentions, next year he will have to remain in Jules Koundé's shadow at right-back. The truth is that he has no problem with that, since he knows Flick also considers him for many other positions. If he doesn't play on the right side of the Barça defense, Eric will do so as a center-back or defensive midfielder, but what is clear is that he will remain important for Barça.