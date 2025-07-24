Not loin or chops: this Mercadona meat is Spaniards' favorite and it's a huge hit

Mercadona has done it again with one of those launches that seem designed for those who don't want to waste time. Something that smells like a traditional recipe has appeared on their shelves. Fresh, spiced, and straightforward, Mercadona once again comes close to perfection with a highly practical proposal.

In less time than it takes a rooster to crow, this new Mercadona product has started gaining ground in the fresh section. Its appearance is as appetizing as its ease of fitting into any menu. Mercadona shows that, with few ingredients and a good idea, anyone can revolutionize any refrigerator.

A new Mercadona product already has many thinking about dinner

Mercadona has added a new option to their meat section that stands out for being convenient, tasty, and ready for the plate. It's designed for those who seek practical solutions without sacrificing flavor. In just a few minutes, it can go from the package to the table, with just the right touch of traditional marinade.

The base of the product is one of the most tender and sought-after parts of the chicken: the tenderloin. It comes ready to cook, marinated with a balanced blend of spices that provides aroma and flavor. Each tray contains about 13.4 oz. (380 g), perfect for two generous servings or three lighter ones.

Mercadona has opted for a format that meets a growing need: eating well without wasting time. The chicken is already marinated, so you only need to cook it and enjoy it with whatever you have on hand. There's no need to marinate, season, or add anything else to the pan.

With a price of €3.61 per tray, this marinated chicken positions itself as an accessible and functional option. It's available in the fresh meat section of any Mercadona store. Its simple presentation and lack of unnecessary additives make it even more attractive to regular consumers.

Marinated chicken tenderloins: Mercadona's new star addition

The new marinated chicken tenderloins from Mercadona are a perfect solution for everyday life. They're designed for those who value flavor but don't have time for lengthy preparations. The chicken comes with a traditional marinade that mixes paprika, garlic, and common spices.

Mercadona has managed to adapt a classic to modern routines without altering the essence of the dish. These chicken tenderloins keep a juicy texture and a mild taste, without being heavy. They can be prepared in a pan, oven, or air fryer with hardly any added oil.

The chicken in this range is ideal for combining with rice, vegetables, salads, or pita bread. It can also be part of more elaborate dishes without complicating the cooking process. Its flavor is neutral enough to appeal to both children and adults alike.

Mercadona thus strengthens their leadership in convenience products with recognizable ingredients and reasonable prices. This marinated chicken proves that practicality doesn't conflict with flavor or quality. It's another commitment to simplifying daily cooking with real solutions.

