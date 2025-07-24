From untouchable to discard, Hansi Flick changes his mind: 'Not everyone fits'

Hansi Flick is making the final adjustments to a squad that seems to be practically set. With the signings of Marcus Rashford, Joan García, and Roony Bardghji already confirmed, the German coach can now focus on the players to be released and final tweaks.

So far, the only one who has left is Pablo Torre; others like Iñaki Peña, Ter Stegen, or Pau Víctor are still waiting to find a destination. Even so, the club is also considering a major sale to ease the wage bill and gain room in the financial Fair Play. In all cases, Hansi Flick will have the final say.

From untouchable to outcast, Hansi Flick changes opinion: "No room for everyone"

One of the names that has now fully entered the list of possible departures is Marc Casadó. The homegrown Barça player, who just a few months ago was considered untouchable by Hansi Flick, is going through a complicated situation. As of today, his continuity is not guaranteed for next season.

The German coach has changed his assessment of the footballer. With an overcrowded midfield, Hansi Flick believes one must leave. If any Barça player in the midfield has to go, that would be Marc Casadó.

Interest from the Premier League in Marc Casadó

Given this situation, several teams in England have already shown interest in Marc Casadó. One of them is Arsenal, which is willing to offer €40 million (about 44 million USD) for his services, and another is Chelsea. FC Barcelona's sporting management doesn't look unfavorably on that figure.

If the proposal is formalized in the coming weeks, it is most likely that Hansi Flick will give the green light to the sale. Although Marc Casadó is well-liked by much of the locker room and the fans, the club's economic context forces difficult decisions.

A strategic move

Marc Casadó's departure would allow Barça to free up space in the squad and, above all, reduce the wage burden. In addition, the €40 million (about 44 million USD) from Arsenal or Chelsea would be a significant boost to keep meeting LaLiga's financial goals.

Hansi Flick has already shown that he doesn't hesitate to make unpopular decisions. If he believes the squad remains balanced without Marc Casadó, there will be no turning back. Flick prioritizes collective performance over individual names.

If the offer from Arsenal or Chelsea materializes, Marc Casadó's future could be solved quickly. What seemed unthinkable a few months ago is now a real possibility: one of the most beloved homegrown players could say goodbye to Camp Nou.