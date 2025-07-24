Breaking news! He's leaving Real Madrid for just €3M: he's signed with Stuttgart

Real Madrid remains very active in this summer transfer window, both in terms of arrivals and departures. So far, the club has focused its efforts on strengthening the squad with several signings such as Huijsen, Mastantuono, Carreras, and Trent Alexander-Arnold, who are already new players for Madrid. However, the board is still working on the possible arrival of a top-level midfielder.

| E-Noticies, @fabrizioromano, @xabialonso

That said, despite the new signings, Madrid has also started to make moves regarding departures. After the recent farewells of Luka Modric and Lucas Vázquez, a new departure has been confirmed. Xabi Alonso has given the green light to the exit of a young talent from the club: this is a deal that has gone almost unnoticed, but it's now official.

The player leaving Santiago Bernabéu is Chema Andrés. A midfielder from the reserve team with a bright future, he was one of the great prospects from La Fábrica. However, his role in Xabi Alonso's plans wasn't entirely clear.

Chema Andrés signs for Stuttgart for only €3 million

In recent weeks, there had been speculation that Chema Andrés would get minutes under Xabi Alonso's orders. But after his lack of participation in the Club World Cup, the outlook changed completely. Chema has accepted that leaving was the best option and Stuttgart was the quickest to finalize his signing.

The Germans have paid €3 million ($3.3 million) to Real Madrid, which accepts Chema Andrés's departure. The deal also includes a buy-back option and a percentage of a future sale.

Chema Andrés trusts he can grow in the Bundesliga as other academy graduates have done. The example of Dani Carvajal, who excelled at Bayer Leverkusen before returning to Bernabéu, is very present. The midfielder wants to follow his own path and prove he has the level to return.

From Real Madrid, they believe that the departure is the best for all parties. The competition in midfield is enormous and Xabi Alonso couldn't guarantee him a leading role. Only time will tell if Chema Andrés made the right decision by taking this step.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid continues to plan their squad with precision. Xabi wants a compact, competitive, and committed group. Although some sales are surprising because of their price, they follow a clear strategy agreed upon with the sporting management.