Confirmed, Marcus Rashford cancels a new Barça signing: 'Laporta gets angry'

Marcus Rashford, 27-year-old English forward, has become the major signing for Barça in this transfer window, but his arrival will bring immediate consequences for Joan Laporta. In fact, it already has, since Barça already knows that, because of Marcus Rashford, they will have to cancel a very necessary and very desired signing for Joan Laporta. Things aren't going as Laporta expected: Barça still isn't at 1:1, they haven't been able to register Joan García and, for now, not Marcus Rashford either.

Because of all this, Deco already knows that, after confirming the signing of Marcus Rashford who's already been presented, he'll have to cancel the arrival of another great player. Marcus Rashford forces the cancellation of another Barça signing, because the culer club has run out of "fair play" and will have to rely on La Masia to finish strengthening the squad. However, sources from Barça assure that "there's still a lot of transfer window left", so anything can happen, although it seems unlikely that more signings will arrive after Marcus Rashford.

| Instagram, @marcusrashford

Marcus Rashford is now part of the sports structure at Barça, but his arrival will greatly affect the short-term future of FC Barcelona. Marcus Rashford arrives earning €5 million net, which for Barça will count as €10 million, so Barça's financial margin situation is more complicated than ever. Barça already knows this and has communicated it to President Laporta, who became very angry upon learning that Marcus Rashford forces the cancellation of another new signing.

Confirmed, Marcus Rashford cancels another Barça signing: "Laporta gets angry"

Marcus Rashford, who will wear the number '14' of his idol Thierry Henry, excites Barcelona fans greatly, but his signing has "mortgaged" Barça. It's clear that Marcus Rashford hasn't directly canceled any signing, but he has blocked the arrival of another talent, mainly because there's no more room for registration. Neither Rashford nor Joan García are registered, so Barça, before closing another signing, will have to hurry: LaLiga isn't making it easy and Camp Nou isn't ready.

Laporta, however, already considers the signing of a full-back canceled who, in the end, will play for Atlético de Madrid under Cholo Simeone. This is Marc Pubill, Catalan full-back who had been linked with a move to Barça and who was highly regarded by Laporta.

Pubill, tired of waiting without guarantees, has ended up accepting Atlético de Madrid's offer, which has signed him until 2030. Laporta wanted to sign Pubill, but the signing of Marcus Rashford has forced Barça to withdraw from the race for the full-back. Marc Pubill is now, by all accounts, a new player for Atlético de Madrid: the Terrassa native becomes the fifth new face at Simeone's red-and-white club.