Former CUP MP supports Rufián's idea to run with Bildu and BNG in the elections

Gabriel Rufián continues to fuel the debate about a possible "plurinational" left-wing coalition. Despite ERC's explicit rejection of this proposal, the deputy has found support from voices outside his party. The latest example has come from CUP, through former deputy Josep Busqueta, who has publicly backed the initiative.

In response to a post by Rufián defending the coalition, Busqueta wrote, "I agree. It's a pragmatic way to face a reality and a likely adverse future. We need generosity and broad-mindedness." In short, the first voices are already emerging saying this ship is sinking and another is needed.

The proposal put forward by Rufián calls for the creation of an electoral front among ERC, Bildu, and BNG, with external support from Podemos. The goal would be to form a common bloc representing the different national sensibilities of the State from a progressive perspective. Although this isn't the first time Rufián has hinted at this possibility, his recent formulation has caused significant unease within the republican ranks.

ERC doesn't see it clearly, but they can't stop Rufián anymore

ERC's leadership reacted quickly after the statements by their spokesperson in Congress. The spokesperson in Parliament, Ester Capella, stated emphatically that this idea "isn't on the table and isn't part of our agenda." The message sought to distance themselves from Rufián's proposal, making it clear that it doesn't have the party's endorsement.

| Europa Press

Nevertheless, the republican deputy hasn't backed down. In a later message on his X account, he reaffirmed his position and criticized the lack of viable alternatives. "Does anyone have a better idea (that isn't based on magic)?" he wrote. With this, Rufián insisted on the need to build solid alliances to stop a possible right-wing government at the national level.

This hasn't been the only recent disagreement between the deputy and his party. Just a few days ago, Rufián praised Patxi López in Congress, a figure uncomfortable for Catalan separatism supporters due to his role during the outlawing of Batasuna. The gesture caused unease within ERC's leadership, who are watching the deputy's growing discursive autonomy with increasing concern.

Moreover, Rufián's silence regarding other conflicts between ERC and forces like Podemos reinforces the idea that he acts according to his own logic. His silence during the exchange of statements between Ione Belarra and Oriol Junqueras, regarding the role of the Mossos d'Esquadra and immigration, was interpreted as a sign of tactical distancing. While Junqueras and Pablo Iglesias exchanged reproaches, Rufián avoided taking a clear position.

Gabriel Rufián's figure has become established as an influential actor within the Spanish political scene and, in particular, within ERC. As is evident, the party can no longer control a figure who from the beginning built up his media profile. In a context like the current one, of polarization and information, Rufián is now acting independently.