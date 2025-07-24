Neither Fran García nor Luka Modric, he is AC Milan's big dream: Xabi Alonso is considering it

Xabi Alonso is still finalizing Real Madrid's squad for next season. New signings in the coming weeks aren't ruled out, but some departures may also happen depending on the offers received. The Basque coach has already shown that he doesn't favor anyone: whoever doesn't perform will have a high chance of leaving the team.

With high standards as his hallmark, Xabi Alonso wants to surround himself with the footballers who best adapt to his play style. This means making important decisions, even if they affect players beloved by the fans. In this regard, AC Milan may be his best ally.

| Europa Press

Luka Modric, the first to arrive at AC Milan

One of the first major departures has been Luka Modric. The Croatian midfielder, after more than ten years at Bernabéu, has packed his bags to head to AC Milan. His departure was a direct decision by Florentino Pérez, who understood that it was time to close a historic chapter.

In this case, Xabi Alonso couldn't do anything to keep him. However, he will have a say in the other two deals that the Italian club wants to close with Real Madrid this summer.

Fran García, close to San Siro

The first of those targeted is Fran García. The Spanish left-back is strongly linked with a move to AC Milan for two key reasons.

On one hand, Real Madrid has just completed the signing of Álvaro Carreras, which limits space for Fran. On the other, the Italians need to fill the gap left by Theo Hernández, who has headed to Saudi soccer.

Both situations are pushing Fran García toward a departure. AC Milan is open to his arrival, and the player could get playing time and continuity in a demanding league like Serie A.

Brahim Díaz, the desired return by AC Milan

But it's not just Fran García who's on the Rossoneri's radar. The Italians are also considering bringing back Brahim Díaz.

The Moroccan striker, who arrived at Madrid from Milan, left a great impression at San Siro. His technique, dribbling, and vision are still highly valued by the Rossoneri club. The return of Brahim Díaz is generating a lot of excitement among Milan fans.

However, his departure won't be easy. Just a few days ago, journalist Fabrizio Romano stated that Real Madrid is already working on his contract renewal. If this contract extension is finalized, it would cancel any transfer option.

Xabi Alonso will have the final say. With Modric's departure already confirmed, the future of Fran García and Brahim Díaz will be decided in the coming weeks. AC Milan is pushing, but Real Madrid won't let anyone go without analyzing every detail: the market remains open, and anything can happen.