Toni Kroos talks about the signing everyone (except Vinicius Júnior) wants: 'Look...'

Toni Kroos has been a decisive player in Real Madrid's midfield for 10 seasons, so he has enough credit to give his opinion. Since he announced his retirement in 2024, no footballer has been able to take on his role successfully. With an unflappable demeanor, when Kroos was absent, Madrid was disjointed and directionless.

After his departure, Carlo Ancelotti tried Tchouaméni and Camavinga, but neither of them possesses the decisive characteristics of the German. His precision in play and his leadership in midfield are still missed in the white team. Now, with the arrival of the new coach, Basque Xabi Alonso, it seems Arda Güler will be the one to fill Toni Kroos's shoes, a rather controversial decision.

| Europa Press

In the more manageable matches, placing Arda Güler as the playmaker makes a lot of sense. However, as was already seen against PSG in the Club World Cup, he struggles too much against the best. The Turk doesn't have Toni Kroos's characteristics, who has just spoken clearly about the signing the white club should make.

Toni Kroos approves the signing Vinícius Júnior doesn't want

Toni Kroos knows perfectly well that Real Madrid urgently needs a central midfielder. He has spoken about this in a juicy interview he gave. Meanwhile, without mincing words, he has mentioned the name of Rodri, Vinícius Júnior's public enemy.

"Look at what happened to City after a player like Rodri got injured. What happens is that a good central midfielder or defensive pivot is missed when he's not there. When he's there, it's something that's taken for granted, as if it's not even noticed, as if everything is in order," Toni Kroos commented.

Rodri, a top-tier and necessary signing

Real Madrid is already thinking about the future of their midfield and Toni Kroos has spoken wonders about Rodri, who is once again being strongly considered in Florentino Pérez's office. The City star has been liked for a long time, but now the situation has changed with the club's urgent need. However, if Madrid wants to sign Rodri now, Florentino will have to pay more than 100 million euros.

Therefore, if there are no major departures, Rodri's signing could be postponed until the summer of 2026. Rodri's contract ends in 2027, which allows Real Madrid to maneuver with time and logic. City won't want to lose their star completely free, so the English will be forced to negotiate with Madrid in a few months.

Toni Kroos has defined what Rodri can contribute and it's exactly what the team needs right now. Florentino Pérez knows this perfectly well, so anything can happen. Waiting until the last year of his contract and offering a reasonable amount is a possibility, as is going all out and paying the 100 million this summer.