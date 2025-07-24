Huge offer! Real Madrid prepare €115M to sign Manchester City’s star

The transfer market for Real Madrid is making history, but Florentino Pérez wants more and is preparing €115 million ($125 million) to sign the top star from Manchester City. Although they have already completed the signings of Álvaro Carreras, Dean Huijsen, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Franco Mastantuono, Real Madrid is preparing €115M ($125M) to dethrone Manchester City led by Pep Guardiola. Xabi Alonso wants a world-class midfielder and Real Madrid is going all in to sign the best in that position: €115 million ($125 million) already set aside.

According to "The Sun" in England, Real Madrid would be preparing €115 million ($125 million) to sign Rodri, Spanish midfielder and current Ballon d'Or winner. According to the English press, Rodri would be the big dream for Real Madrid and Florentino Pérez would be willing to do something crazy to secure the presence of the defensive midfielder. Xabi Alonso has already made it clear that he needs reinforcements in midfield and now, everything seems to indicate that Real Madrid will spare no expense to get them.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

Rodri would be Real Madrid's major signing in this transfer market. A transfer market that could also be key in terms of departures, since Real Madrid expects to bring in about €100 million ($109 million) from the sale of Rodrygo, the Brazilian forward.

Shocking! Real Madrid prepares €115M ($125M) to sign Manchester City's star

Kylian Mbappé will wear the number "10", Vinícius Júnior will remain at Real Madrid while waiting to renew his contract, and Rodrygo has many options to be transferred to Liverpool. With the money from Rodrygo, Real Madrid would be considering making a €115 million ($125 million) offer for Rodri, a 29-year-old midfielder under contract with Manchester City under Guardiola. Rodri would be willing to sign for Real Madrid, but there is still no agreement between Manchester City and Real Madrid, so his word doesn't carry much weight at the moment.

According to "The Sun", Real Madrid would be preparing an offer to try to sign Rodri. That offer will be £100 million (€115 million/$125 million). Guardiola considers Rodri a key player in his team and doesn't intend to let him go, but with those €115 million ($125 million) on the table, City's executives might consider it.

In addition, Rodri's contract ends in 2027, so Manchester City risks losing him for free if they do not secure his renewal or sale. Madrid is aware of this and will play their cards, although to sign Rodri, they must first sell at least Rodrygo, who has lost prominence with Alonso's arrival.