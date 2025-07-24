Goodbye Barça, Iñigo Martínez comes out on top: Deco already warned, he was right

Barça's defense is, as of today, one of the most complete and solid in European soccer. In the central axis, several of the continent's best center-backs compete: Cubarsí, Iñigo Martínez, Araújo, Eric García, and Andreas Christensen. Meanwhile, on the flanks, Koundé and Balde start as first choices ahead of Héctor Fort and Gerard Martín.

With Joan García settled in goal and a well-structured block in front of him, the culé rearguard conveys security and confidence in equal measure. However, just a few days ago, Deco already warned that keeping five center-backs wasn't viable from a sporting or financial perspective. His message was clear: one of them had to leave and, according to his words, Araújo is completely untouchable.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

Deco is clear: Iñigo Martínez or Andreas Christensen

In his statements, Deco hinted that both Cubarsí and Eric García have the coaching staff's backing. The former, for his meteoric rise; the latter, for his youth, low salary cost, and identification with the club. This leaves Iñigo Martínez and Andreas Christensen at the center of the debate.

To decide who stays at Barça, Deco has assessed Iñigo Martínez's consistency, his quiet leadership, and his perfect adaptation to the locker room. In contrast, Andreas Christensen, although he has performed well when he has played, carries a concerning injury history and has a higher salary. In addition, his current market value makes him an opportunity to generate a good amount of income with his sale.

| E-Noticies, @FCBarcelona_es

Andreas Christensen, the big loser

Deco has already made a decision: the one to pack his bags will be Andreas Christensen. Although the Dane arrived on a free transfer and has offered more than decent performances, his departure will help adjust the salary cap and free up space for other priorities. He has been valued at €30 million (30 million euros), and there is no shortage of teams interested in acquiring his services.

Newcastle and AC Milan are the two main offers in Europe, while in Saudi Arabia, Al Nassr appears. Barça's intention is clear: if any of these teams put the money on the table, the deal will be closed without further complications. Andreas Christensen has already been informed of his situation and is expected to make a decision soon.

Meanwhile, Iñigo Martínez is consolidating himself as one of Flick's trusted men for this season. The German coach values his experience, tactical reliability, and ability to compete at the highest level even with less rhythm. In addition, his role in the locker room is well regarded by both Deco and the captains.