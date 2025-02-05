The unexpected confession of Marta Peñate about Montoya, from 'La Isla de las Tentaciones'

Marta Peñate has found a space on social media where she feels comfortable. Proof of this is that it is increasingly common for the influencer to open up on Instagram about matters of her life or even give opinions about others. That is precisely what she has done by confirming that Montoya, a contestant on La Isla de las Tentaciones, "is one of the best characters the island has given us in recent years."

The Canary Islander, a participant in the second edition of the aforementioned reality show, acknowledges that "it's only worth" following the contest to see Montoya.

The truth is that the Andalusian has become one of the stars of the Telecinco contest. La Isla de las Tentaciones 8 has managed to regain the public's interest, generating great impact among the audience, with numerous comments on social media.

Marta Peñate takes a stance on Montoya's performance in La Isla de las Tentaciones

One of the main reasons for the reality show's success is Juan Carlos Montoya, who has conquered the Dominican Republic with his art, charisma, and natural charm. Additionally, his intense reactions to the bonfire images have increased his popularity and earned him the audience's affection.

The former contestant of Mujeres y hombres y viceversa also tried his luck on El Conquistador. But furthermore, Montoya showcased his most artistic side on the set of El Chiringuito, showing that his talent goes beyond his personality. A space where he starred in a musical performance that went unnoticed at the time and has now come to light.

| Mediaset

The Sevillian began his journey on La Isla de las Tentaciones with Anita Williams, with whom he has shared his life for ten months. The couple wanted to test their love and decided that if they overcame this challenge, they would fight for their dream of having a child together. However, Anita fell into the temptation of Manuel Torres, so the future of the couple is, for now, uncertain.

Marta Peñate is alert to each of Montoya's steps. The contestant has managed to captivate Tony Spina's girlfriend, who doesn't miss a minute of the reality show.

Marta Peñate considers Montoya the best incentive of the reality show

The television collaborator knows well the ins and outs of a program where she tested her relationship with Lester, with whom she started in 2009. After more than a decade of ups and downs, they both decided to end their love story.

After La Isla de las Tentaciones, Peñate entered La casa fuerte to replace Mari Cielo Pajares after her expulsion. In both programs, Marta demonstrated that she was a woman of strong character, just as when she embarked on the adventure of her life after joining Supervivientes 2022.

| Mediaset

Peñate spent 42 days alone on Playa Paraíso and became a finalist of the edition due to the good content she managed to provide to the contest while she was isolated. Something similar is happening to Montoya, which has caught the attention of Marta and the audience.