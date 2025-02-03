Logo e-notícies EN
Núa with a beard and a white t-jersey is in a television studio, while a box shows Óscar Landa and Miguel Frigenti kissing in an outdoor setting.
The unbelievable reaction of Miguel Frigenti's boyfriend upon seeing his kiss with Óscar Landa

Miguel Frigenti's boyfriend reveals what he thought about the kiss between his partner and Óscar Landa

Vanesa González

Núa, Miguel Frigenti's boyfriend, has left everyone speechless with the unexpected reaction he had upon seeing his partner and Óscar Landa kiss. "I see him happy and content," he assured during the latest debate of GH Dúo.

From the very beginning, the connection between these two contestants inside the Guadalix de la Sierra house has been undeniable. So much so that what started as simple complicity has ended up bordering on flirting.

A situation that, as expected, hasn't gone unnoticed by Núa, Miguel Frigenti's boyfriend. However, the young man has shown understanding at all times, maintaining a relaxed attitude without a trace of jealousy.

Now, the television collaborator and his fellow contestant, Óscar Landa, have taken it a step further. This Sunday, February 2, Ion Aramendi surprised the Telecinco audience by sharing a most revealing video with them.

The episode took place during the last weekly challenge. In it, Miguel Frigenti and the Basque surprised the audience with an impromptu kiss. A gesture to which Núa had no problem reacting live.

Miguel Frigenti's boyfriend reacts to the images of his kiss with Óscar Landa

Miguel Frigenti's current boyfriend couldn't stop smiling when he saw the images of the television collaborator and Óscar Landa kissing during the weekly challenge. A gesture that made it clear he is not worried at all about this closeness between them.

Additionally, to make his stance even clearer, Núa assured that he is not worried because it's just "a challenge." "I see him happy and content and he's shining," he added.

"It's a challenge, I watch the 24 hours... I see affection and I know Miguel has a lot of affection for Óscar, but there's nothing more. They get along very well and care for each other, besides supporting one another."

As expected, this video hasn't gone unnoticed among social media users. So much so that dozens of them have wanted to share their opinion with the rest of the internet users:

"How disgusting, no one is interested in this show. Óscar doesn't deserve this, they should give Frigenti a warning. It's repulsive that he oversteps every chance he gets... Óscar looks uncomfortable... Poor Óscar, this isn't worth it."

In contrast, other users believe that both Miguel Frigenti and Óscar Landa are doing a great job as contestants on GH Dúo. "What a wonder, how they stir up the house and entertain us... Not like the furniture," assured another user on X.

