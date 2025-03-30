U-turn Thanks to Marisa Martín-Blázquez's News About Lourdes Ornelas

Last Wednesday, the program TardeAR became the epicenter of a shocking exclusive. There was talk of an alleged illegitimate son of Camilo Sesto, a revelation that did not sit well with Lourdes Ornelas, mother of Sheila Devil, the singer's only recognized daughter. It was Marisa Martín-Blázquez who radically changed all the information thanks to her news about Lourdes Ornelas.

The information was presented live by Ricky García, who claimed to have strong evidence. "I have audios and photographs of Camilo with Sheila and his other illegitimate son," he stated emphatically. Additionally, the young man confirmed that Lourdes Ornelas was aware of this information.

| Telecinco

His words left everyone in the studio stunned. In the past, there had been talk of other alleged children of Camilo Sesto, but there had never been concrete evidence showing a direct relationship with the well-known artist.

Marisa Martín-Blázquez Contacts Lourdes Ornelas

The tension in the studio was palpable. However, the unexpected twist came when Marisa Martín-Blázquez decided to intervene.

The journalist, who was also on the program, did not hesitate to contact Lourdes Ornelas to clarify the situation. Her response was forceful and left everyone puzzled.

| Telecinco

"I just spoke with Lourdes Ornelas and she says there won't be an inheritance for so many children, she says it jokingly," revealed Martín-Blázquez. The journalist also assured that Lourdes doesn't give credibility to the news. "She says he is a friend of Sheila, Venezuelan, and doesn't believe in the matter," she stated.

These statements turned the story 180°. What was presented as a shocking revelation suddenly crumbled. According to Lourdes Ornelas, the young man who appeared with Sheila and Camilo Sesto was not an illegitimate son, but a close friend of her daughter.

Marisa Martín-Blázquez Dismantles All the Information Thanks to Lourdes Ornelas

The reaction in the studio was immediate as many of those present began to question the veracity of the initial information. Ricky García, who claimed to have evidence, found himself in a compromised situation. The story he had presented so firmly lost weight in light of Lourdes Ornelas's words.

| Telecinco

This episode reopens the debate about the speculations that have surrounded Camilo Sesto's life after his passing. Over the years, several testimonies have emerged claiming to be the singer's children, but to date, none have been legally recognized.

The topic continues to generate controversy, but what seems clear is that Lourdes Ornelas has dismantled live one of the most shocking exclusives of recent times.