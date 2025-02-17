U-Turn: No One Suspected What Happened with Shakira in the Hospital in Peru

A few hours ago, all alarms went off around the singer Shakira, all due to her latest and concerning admission to a hospital in Peru. However, although everything pointed to the situation being serious, something unexpected has happened: she has been discharged from the hospital.

This Sunday, the artist returned to her social media to announce that she wouldn't be able to perform her anticipated concert in Lima due to severe abdominal pain. So much so that she was even forced to go to the emergency room of a city hospital.

| Europa Press

"I'm sorry to inform you that last night I had to go to the emergency room due to an abdominal condition and I am hospitalized at this moment. The doctors attending to me have informed me that I am not in a condition to perform a concert tonight," she reported.

Additionally, she also confirmed that she had made this important decision after hearing the doctors' opinion. "They have informed me that I am not in a condition to perform a concert tonight. I am very sad not to be able to take the stage today."

| Europa Press

Nevertheless, Shakira's health has taken an unexpected U-turn in the last few hours. Despite it seeming like a serious problem, it turned out to be just a scare. News that has left more than one of her followers very surprised.

As has just emerged, the Colombian singer has already been discharged from the hospital after going to the emergency room of a center in Peru due to gastroenteritis.

Shakira Surprises Her Followers With the Health Improvement She Has Experienced in the Last Few Hours

Although this Sunday, February 16, she was forced to cancel her concert in Lima, just a few hours ago it was confirmed that, fortunately, Shakira has been discharged from the hospital.

| Instagram, @shakira

Additionally, the artist didn't want to miss the opportunity to publicly thank all the support and affection she has received after this news came to light. Proof of this is the latest statement the artist has shared on her Instagram profile.

Through the stories of said social media, Shakira has surprised her fans, especially her Peruvian followers, by revealing that she is already feeling much better.

"Thank you all for your messages of affection. They give me so much strength! I love you with all my heart," the Colombian singer wrote, alongside the same message but in English.