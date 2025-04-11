U-turn After Gloria Camila and Rocío Carrasco's Exclusive: No One Expected It

Gloria Camila has surprised everyone after it was revealed that she will be one of the guests on the set of ¡De Viernes!. Rocío Carrasco's sister had been away from Mediaset due to the ban the audiovisual group imposed on numerous well-known faces. Now, Rocío Jurado and Ortega Cano's daughter warns that she will talk about her father's imprisonment and the controversial relationship she keeps with her sister.

One of Gloria Camila's last jobs on Telecinco was as a collaborator on Ya es mediodía. Since then, the young woman has done her best to stay away from the spotlight. Now, weeks after Olga Moreno and Rosa Benito's intervention, Rocío Carrasco's sister is the star guest of ¡De Viernes!.

| Mediaset

A highly desired interview in which it has already been announced that she will also talk about one of the most delicate moments of her life, her suicide attempt.

Gloria Camila Ortega Returns to Mediaset Ready to Tell Everything

"The most important thing a human being has is mental peace. Fear makes you cowardly. Mentally, I've been ill," she acknowledged in the preview of the talk that will take place this Friday.

'La Más Grande's' daughter acknowledges that at one point she wanted "to be in a psychiatric hospital." A stage of her life she remembers with "much love" and of which she is not ashamed at all.

| Telecinco

But if there is a topic about which there are numerous unknowns, it is her current relationship with her sister. Throughout the talk in the aforementioned space, Gloria Camila has confirmed that she will talk about the attempt to approach Rocío Carrasco.

After being banned on Telecinco and before stepping away from the small screen, Gloria Camila also tried her luck occasionally as a collaborator in spaces like Espejo público. Later, the young woman took a step forward to focus on her designer facet. It should be remembered that José Ortega Cano's daughter graduated in Fashion Design.

Gloria Camila Will Talk About Rocío Carrasco on ¡De Viernes!

Since she stepped away from the spotlight, Gloria Camila has been focused on her fashion business, which has allowed her to put all her knowledge into practice. Just over a year ago, Kiko Jiménez's ex-girlfriend ventured into entrepreneurship and presented, with the support of her two partners, Bakkus, a clothing brand.

However, despite the enthusiasm and effort the three have put in, the truth is that the business is not doing as well as they would like. Evidence of this is that a few months after launching their first collection, they were forced to make a significant price reduction on the garments.

| Europa Press, Mediaset, en.e-noticies.cat

Beyond her professional life, the truth is that the audience is eager to know what is happening in Gloria Camila's life. It will be this Friday when the young woman will tell how her relationship with Rocío Carrasco is and how her father, the bullfighter Ortega Cano, is doing.