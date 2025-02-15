Total Surprise on 'La Isla de las Tentaciones' After the Latest About Anita and Gabriella

The Island of Temptations continues to make waves after Gabriella and Anita starred in the 'face-to-face with temptation.' Both contestants had the opportunity to tell each other what they think of one another.

The audience has finally been able to hear firsthand what Gabriella and Anita had kept to themselves until now. Followers of the Telecinco show have listened to the reproaches exchanged between Montoya's girlfriend and the single woman who tempted her partner.

"Wow, what a face, girl, for being in bed all day, your skin looks terrible," the temptress begins. "I've never heard my boyfriend moan so badly in my life," Anita defended herself, referring to the sexual encounter between Montoya and her opponent.

Gabriella and Anita put forward What They Think of Each Other

It should be remembered that just a few days ago Montoya let himself go with Gabriella, to whom he opened his heart. It was during the show's broadcast last Monday when it was revealed that they both enjoyed their first night of unbridled passion.

The former footballer, already in the room, told his temptress that he wanted that night to be "a turning point" for him. Words that implied many things.

Gabriella immediately turned off the light, and Montoya's smile hinted at what would come next, a night of uncontrolled passion in which he admitted, "I'm really attracted to you."

The truth is that the Andalusian and the Murcian have felt attraction from the first moment they saw each other. Since Montoya discovered, in front of Sandra Barneda, that his girlfriend had had sexual relations with Manuel, the relationship between him and Gabriella intensified.

"We've kissed," the contestant of The Island of Temptations admitted. "Obviously, now I'm starting to enjoy this experience," he added after confirming that he felt something for Gabriella.

The Confrontation Between Gabriella and Anita Was the Highlight of The Island of Temptations

A few days earlier, it was Anita who let herself be carried away by passion with Manuel. Montoya's girlfriend fully succumbed to temptation with the single man.

At each party, they got closer and closer. In fact, it had become a habit for the single man to sleep with Anita in the room. However, as the days went by, it became more difficult to resist temptation, and in the end, she let herself go.

What few could expect was that the contestant would later feel remorse, thinking of her partner: "I'm worried about my boyfriend. I didn't expect any of this at all. If I had, I wouldn't have come here," she admitted, crying.

The confrontation between Anita and Gabriella has allowed the audience of The Island of Temptations to finally know what they had to say to each other. A confrontation that has put forward what the two women who have felt attracted to Montoya really thought.