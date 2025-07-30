Confirmed! Gonzalo García's big news is now official: 'He has signed with the...'

Gonzalo García is one of the standout names to have emerged from La Fábrica in recent times. From a very young age, he has shown a special relationship with scoring goals, becoming the offensive reference point of his generation. His development has been steady, standing out year after year until earning a place among the best.

Last season, he was Castilla's top scorer, delivering performances that did not go unnoticed by Real Madrid's leadership. Carlo Ancelotti gave him the opportunity to make his debut, and Gonzalo did not miss his date with history. His goal against Leganés in the Copa del Rey was the first, but not the last.

He fully established himself at the Club World Cup as a forward of international caliber. He was the tournament's top scorer and made the best eleven, an achievement reserved for very few. His performance made it clear that he is ready for greater challenges.

Gonzalo García's future

Despite his merits, Gonzalo García's future at Real Madrid is not entirely secure. The presence of Vinícius and Mbappé closes many doors for him in the attack. In addition, Endrick's presence means direct competition with a player destined to be a star.

Endrick is Florentino Pérez's big bet and is guaranteed an important role. This could force Gonzalo García's departure, as he needs playing time to keep growing. However, in this scenario, a key figure has emerged: Xabi Alonso.

The new Real Madrid coach has made it clear that he trusts the Spanish forward. He would even be willing to give him more prominence than Endrick, at least in this first part of the season. This decision has radically changed the club's plans for Gonzalo García.

Confirmed! The big news about Gonzalo García is official: "He has signed with the..."

The academy graduate, who was on his way out, has earned his place with football and goals. As a reward, the news many have desired has already arrived: the renewal. Gonzalo García will remain at Real Madrid for many more years.

His current contract ends in 2027, but the club is already working to extend it until 2031. In addition, his release clause, which is currently €50 million, will be reviewed. The new figure will be much higher to prevent any attempts from other European teams.

He will also be rewarded with a significant salary increase. Real Madrid want to match his earnings to those of a first-team player. This way, they reinforce the message that Gonzalo is not a promise, but a reality.

The club will make it official very soon: Gonzalo will sign his new contract with Real Madrid. An agreement that ensures his continuity and shows the total trust Xabi Alonso places in him. The future is his, and it starts now.