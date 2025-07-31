Aliança Catalana grows stronger: 14 councilors and they are already looking ahead to the 2027 municipal elections

This Wednesday, we learned that Aliança Catalana was adding a new councilor. Conxita Iglesias, formerly of ERC and now an unaffiliated councilor in Sant Feliu de Buixalleu, will now be part of Sílvia Orriols's party.

This move is the latest of several that the identitarian party has made in recent months. In fact, the separatist group already has 14 councilors throughout Catalonia. They had 8 after the 2023 municipal elections: 6 in Ripoll, one in Manlleu, and one in Ribera d'Ondara. They lost their representative in this locality when Albert Puig stopped being part of the party. Since then, they have doubled their municipal presence.

| en.e-noticies.cat

Three councilors from Sant Antoni de Vilamajor, who ran under the acronym PUSA (Partido de las Urbanizaciones de Sant Antoni de Vilamajor), joined Aliança Catalana at the end of 2024. Also at the end of 2024, the two councilors from Bellpuig Il·lusiona't, from Bellpuig d'Urgell, followed the same path. One of the two, Salvador Bonjoch, even became mayor of the municipality.

| Xavier Rius

In May 2025, the only councilor from Rodem, in Roda de Ter, resigned from their position. Marina Quintana replaced them, who since the end of 2024 has been the president of AC's Executive Committee in Osona. Finally, the addition of Conxita Iglesias brings the number of municipal representatives that Aliança Catalana currently has throughout Catalonia to 14.

With an eye on the 2027 municipal elections

Doubling the number of councilors in just over half a year shows the rapid growth of Aliança Catalana. However, the rise of the party, with 14 municipal representatives, one mayoralty (Ripoll), and two deputies in Parliament, doesn't seem likely to slow down. In fact, once the county executive committees have been set up in almost all of Catalonia, Sílvia Orriols's party already has its sights set on the 2027 municipal elections.

Sources from Aliança Catalana's leadership admit to E-Notícies that the goal is to be able to present candidates in all county capitals. However, they assure that their priority is not to grow in number, but to grow solidly. That is, they will not go crazy trying to present as many lists as possible, but the idea is to present strong and well-studied candidates for each locality. After all, a party with exponential growth like AC runs the risk of seeing various opportunists and eccentrics take advantage of the rising party's platform for personal projection. This is what the identitarian party wants to avoid, with very optimistic forecasts for the 2027 elections.