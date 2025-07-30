Aliança Catalana signs a non-affiliated councilor who ran for ERC

Aliança Catalana has announced a new addition. This is Conxita Iglesias, until now a non-affiliated councilor in Sant Feliu de Buixalleu, who comes from Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya.

Conxita Iglesias was number 4 on ERC's list in this town of 900 inhabitants in the La Selva region, in Girona. It was luck that allowed her to become a councilor. Republicans and Junts tied with 227 votes, and a coin toss decided that she would be the councilor tipping the balance in favor of ERC, which kept the mayoralty.

| X / Twitter, @PenedesAC

However, a few months ago, Conxita Iglesias decided to leave the republican municipal group (and the local government) due to differences with her colleagues. She became a non-affiliated councilor and has now reached a collaboration agreement with Sílvia Orriols's party.

Although she will legally remain a non-affiliated councilor, Conxita Iglesias will be able to speak and present proposals on behalf of Aliança Catalana. In fact, it was the Catalan identitarian party that announced the agreement.

"Conxita Iglesias, independent councilor of Sant Feliu de Buixalleu, La Selva region, joins Aliança Catalana's project with the signing of a collaboration agreement. We keep expanding throughout the territory to build a strong, free, and sovereign Catalonia," Sílvia Orriols's party announced on their social media.

At the signing ceremony, Conxita Iglesias and some of the main public figures of AC were present, of course. Among them were President Sílvia Orriols; organization secretary Oriol Gès; member of parliament Rosa Maria Soberana; communications secretary Lluís Areny; and former number 2 for Girona, Jordi Coma.

Aliança Catalana, fourth most voted force in Sant Feliu de Buixalleu in the parlament elections

In May 2024, Aliança Catalana was the fourth most voted force in this town in Girona. Junts per Catalunya won in Sant Feliu de Buixalleu (47.73% of the votes), followed by ERC (12.41%) and PSC (11.45%). Sílvia Orriols's party (she was the candidate for Girona) obtained 6.92% of the votes, surpassing, for example, CUP (5.72%).